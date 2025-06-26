Flau'jae Johnson, Tessa Johnson, JaMeesia Ford and more react as MiLaysia Fulwiley gears up for LSU debut

When MiLaysia Fulwiley announced her commitment to LSU in April, the college basketball world was taken by surprise. On Wednesday, Fulwiley arrived in Baton Rouge for the first time as a Tiger to begin her preparation for the upcoming season.

The South Carolina transfer shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of her in new LSU gear.

"Glad that i been through a lot it made me ah monster 👹…… year 3 otw💫," Fulwiley wrote as her caption.

Several of her new and old teammates along with other college athletes reacted to Fulwiley donning the Tigers' colors.

Flau'jae Johnson, whom Fulwiley battled against in the SEC play last season, added a series of two hearts emojis, showing love to her new teammate. Meanwhile, Tessa Johnson and Sania Feagin, who were MiLaysia Fulwiley’s teammates at South Carolina, also commented on the pictures

JaMeesia Ford, a track and field athlete at South Carolina, also chimed in.

"da queen frl ❤️⭐️," Ford wrote.

With six departures via the transfer portal from last season’s Tigers roster, the addition of Fulwiley alongside East Carolina transfer Amiya Joyner provides coach Kim Mulkey with much-needed relief as LSU looks to make a case for a national championship next season.

Dawn Staley breaks silence on MiLaysia Fulwiley leaving South Carolina for LSU

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has remained silent regarding her young South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley’s decision to enter the transfer portal and eventually commit to LSU.

However, during her appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, Staley addressed the transfer, saying that she isn't surprised by Fulwiley's decision.

"I think being in this space, you become to expect the unexpected. I still have much love for MiLaysia, much love. I want her happy." Staley said, per Yahoo Sports. "I really do only want our players happy, whether that's with us or somewhere else.

"Just be happy. I told her, 'Don't look back. I know it's probably going to be hard to not look back to see you leaving your hometown and all that,' and I said to her, 'Don't look back, you're always going to be a Gamecock, always going to be welcomed here.'"

Staley also revealed that Fulwiley had communicated her decision to her before she entered the transfer portal. The sophomore guard didn't start for the Gamecocks last season, averaging only 18.4 minutes per game.

