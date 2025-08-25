Florida HC Todd Golden heaps praise for Kentucky star; looks forward to facing Mark Pope's team

Florida Gators coach Todd Golden looked ahead to the upcoming SEC season and praised a familiar face, former Gator guard Denzel Aberdeen. The 6-feet-5 junior is set to suit up for Mark Pope’s Kentucky Wildcats.

An X (formerly Twitter) clip on Monday showed Todd Golden in an interview with Jon Rothstein reflecting on what it would be like to coach against Aberdeen. The guard played a key role in Florida’s 2024-25 national championship run before transferring to Kentucky.

“It’s going to be different,” Golden said. “Denzel is a great young man and we are grateful for the time that he spent in our program. He obviously helped us win a national championship last year and then took advantage of the new world of college basketball free agency. Having a program like Kentucky give him an opportunity, both from a basketball standpoint and financially, that was probably too good for him to turn down.”

Denzel Aberdeen’s decision to leave Gainesville was one of the notable moves of the offseason. One of his most memorable moments with Florida was scoring a career-high 22 points in a win over South Carolina on Feb. 15.

Two months later, he entered the transfer portal and committed to Kentucky, as Mark Pope continued to reshape the Wildcats.

“He’s going to have to come back into the O’Dome and be received by our fans,” Golden said. “Our staff will be ready to compete against Denzel, and I think Denzel will be ready to compete against us. He is a great young man and a good player.”

Todd Golden's 2024-25 squad finished 36-4, sweeping the SEC and NCAA titles and securing Naismith Coach of the Year finalist honors. In May 2025, Florida reportedly rewarded him with a six-year, $40.5 million extension, placing him among the sport’s highest-paid coaches.

Fans would be anticipating the upcoming SEC clashes between Florida and Kentucky.

Todd Golden reveals Florida’s roster changes ahead of 2025-26 season

Todd Golden’s Florida enters the 2025-26 season with the confidence of a program fresh off its first national championship since 2007. Jon Rothstein shared an X post on Monday as Golden gave his candid thoughts on his roster changes.

Last season, most of the spotlight went to the Gators’ guard trio of Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard during Florida's run to the NCAA Tournament title.

The quartet of Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh, Rueben Chinyelu and Micah Handlogten provided the size and toughness that fueled wins over opponents like Texas Tech, Auburn and Houston.

“Unless we have some significant changes,” Golden said. “I expect to see those three in the starting lineup every night. We’re moving Tommy [Haugh] down to the three to use his athleticism, length and physicality. He’s been shooting the ball so well, he gives us that Corey Brewer-type wing.”

With Clayton, Martin and Richard all gone, Todd Golden has reshaped the lineup. Golden seemed to hint at a three-big starting five. Haugh was a role player off the bench last year, averaging 9.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting efficiently both inside and from deep.

The backcourt will look different with transfer additions Boogie Fland (Arkansas) and Xaivian Lee (Princeton) stepping in.

