Florida vs Alabama Player Stats and Box Score, February 21, 2024 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators locked horns in a Southeastern Conference showdown on Wednesday at the Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Both teams are in the AP Top 25 with No. 13 Alabama aiming to secure a crucial victory against Florida to move a game ahead of second-running Tennessee in the SEC standings.

On the other hand, the No. 24 Gators seek to light its fading SEC title hopes and an upset over the Crimson Tide would improve their chances.

Both teams played it close at the start as the Crimson Tide and Gators exchanged leads.

Then Walter Clayton Jr and Will Richard combined for a 10-2 run that handed the Gators a 27-20 lead with 8:08 left in the first half.

Alabama responded to cut the deficit to two, 37-35, on a Rylan Griffen triple.

Florida would increase their advantage again to seven after a Tyrese Samuel jumper but Alabama would not allow the Gators to pull away.

The Crimson Tide scored six unanswered points to chop the deficit to one, 54-55, but the Gators responded with an 8-0 surge to move up, 63-54.

Florida had their biggest lead at 10, 72-62, but Alabama patiently reduced the deficit and retook the lead 77-76 on a Mark Sears triple with 4:28 left.

The Gators responded quickly and led 83-80 after Samuel sank a layup. Sears made two free throws off a Richard foul that sent the game to overtime at 85-85.

Alabama took control of the first two minutes of the extension, scoring seven unanswered points for a 92-85 edge.

Clayton would not let Florida fall easily as he scored six in the Gators' 8-2 spurt that cut the deficit to one, 94-93.

The Crimson Tide sealed the game by scoring the game's last four points.

The win solidified Alabama's grip on the SEC lead, improving their conference mark to 11-2 (19-7 overall). On the other hand, Florida dropped to 18-8 overall (8-5 in SEC).

Zyon Pullin #0 of the Florida Gators puts up a first-half 3 over Mark Sears #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Florida vs Alabama College Basketball Season 2023-24 stats and box scores

Florida stats and box score

Clayton paced the Gators' offense with 27 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one block. Zyon Pullin and Richard added 17 each for Florida.

Samuel and Alex Condon chipped in with 14 and 10, respectively, while Micah Handlogten pulled down 13 rebounds and had five points and three blocks.

PLAYER PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Tyrese Samuel 14 8 3 0 2 0 7-16 0-0 0-1 Micah Handlogten 5 13 2 0 3 1 2-3 0-0 1-2 Will Richard 17 1 0 1 0 0 6-13 3-8 2-2 Walter Clayton Jr 27 8 5 2 1 2 9-24 4-16 5-5 Zyon Pullin 17 4 6 0 0 2 6-16 1-2 4-4 Alex Condon 10 4 3 0 0 3 4-5 1-1 1-2 Thomas Haugh 2 0 2 0 1 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 Riley Kugel 0 1 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 Denzel Aberdeen 1 0 0 1 0 0 0-2 0-2 1-2

Alabama stats and box score

Grant Nelson led the Crimson Tide with 22 points, eight rebounds, six blocks and one assist, while Estrada added 20 markers, eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Sears scored 17 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal.

Sam Walters and Nick Pringle provided the spark off the bench as they combined for 27 points.

PLAYER PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Jarin Stevenson 0 4 0 1 0 0 0-4 0-3 0-0 Grant Nelson 22 8 1 0 6 1 9-14 1-3 3-4 Mark Sears 17 7 8 1 0 2 5-15 1-6 6-8 Rylan Griffen 10 6 2 0 0 1 2-11 2-8 4-4 Aaron Estrada 20 8 8 4 0 1 9-14 0-3 2-2 Mohamed Wague 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 Mouhamed Dioubate 2 6 0 0 0 1 1-4 0-2 0-0 Nick Pringle 13 8 0 0 0 1 6-13 0-0 1-2 Sam Walters 14 3 0 0 2 0 5-8 4-7 0-0

