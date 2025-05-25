Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies added two players via the transfer portal this offseason — Serah Williams and Kayleigh Heckel. That's a notable change in strategy for Auriemma, who rarely goes to the portal for players and typically opts to take graduate transfers.

Heckel, in particular, is an interesting addition, as she's a freshman who could be a key player in the Huskies' program for years. Williams, meanwhile, will be entering her senior year and will have just one season of eligibility in Storrs.

On Friday, analysts Mark Zenetto and Tee Baker discussed the changes to UConn's strategy on Big East Energy Network's The Hoops Cap pod.

Baker noted that Auriemma is simply adapting to the ever-changing landscape of college basketball, where the transfer portal has become more and more prevalent.

"A lot of the game's top coaches left in these changes — coaches who were really still at the top of their game," Baker said (7:40).

"I think for a coach like Geno, he wants to keep winning, he wants UConn to stay relevant, and he understands that that means not just transferring in players who are grad students but looking at the portal more holistically.

Baker also added that Kim Mulkey, who won a national championship at LSU in 2023, has also utilized the transfer portal to great effect. Mulkey brought in a transfer like Angel Reese to construct a championship roster with the Tigers, which could be something Auriemma is trying to emulate.

Kayleigh Heckel brings Geno Auriemma explosive tools for fast-break scoring opportunities

While Kayleigh Heckel had a limited role in USC's program as a freshman last season, averaging around 17 minutes per game, she showed flashes of explosiveness and an ability to drive the lane and get to the rim effectively.

For years, Auriemma's teams have been defined by their relentless full-court pressure on defense and easy transition buckets. Heckel fits that mold, as she has the speed and tenacity to thrive in a high-octane environment.

The 5-foot-9 guard also possesses the kind of court vision and passing skills that make her a natural playmaker in transition. She can find teammates streaking down the court for easy layups and spot-up shooters in the corners.

Kayleigh Heckel will join a team that's loaded with top talents like Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong and Serah Williams.

