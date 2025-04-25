“For the drama I hope for LSU”: Hoops analyst picks Kim Mulkey’s team for MiLaysia Fulwiley among best landing spots

As college hoops fans debate MiLaysia Fulwiley's landing spot in the transfer portal, NCAA analyst Robin Lundberg chimed in on the reports of LSU being the frontrunner. An obscurely known account on X, @KimMilkey, has constantly updated fans with insider information on the events from Fulwiley's transfer journey.

Ad

The account claimed that the guard did not want to leave South Carolina but was encouraged by her mother to pursue a bigger monetary compensation. It also shared that Dawn Staley rejected Fulwiley's plea to unite with the Gamecocks and hinted that Kim Mulkey could land the dynamic scorer soon.

As fans discuss the pros and cons of the Tigers adding Fulwiley to its lineup, Robin Lundberg said that he would want to see it happen purely for the drama and competition.

Ad

Trending

"I guess that's kind of the last real shoe to drop is wherever MiLaysia Fulwiley winds up," he said in a YouTube video on Wednesday (at 7:02).

"I mean for the drama, I would hope for LSU, that you know even if she apparently rebuked that on her TikTok, that would cause some chaos. I mean that at this point, who doesn't want that. That would be my that would be my inclination."

Ad

Ad

Nevertheless, like every Fulwiley fan, Robin Lundberg expressed that he wants to guard to ultimately play for a team that gives her ample opportunity to showcase her talent.

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry dons MiLaysia Fulwiley's signature shoes

As the Golden State Warriors faced the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of the opening round of the playoffs, Stephen Curry was seen working his magic in MiLaysia Fulwiley's signature "Curry 12" Player Edition shoes.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is not the first time Steph Curry has chosen Fulwiley's shoes for his games. He has also been actively involved in the marketing of the sneakers and even brought the South Carolina guard for a cameo in its advertisements.

Expand Tweet

MiLaysia Fulwiley debuted her signature sneakers in February. Titled "FamLay," the shoe and its design highlight the impact of family and bond in Fulwiley's basketball journey. Fulwiley is currently in the middle of a multi-year deal with the Curry Brand, which she signed in March 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More