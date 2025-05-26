Former Big 10 standout shares emotional message to Kobe Bryant following EuroLeague Finals win

In a heartfelt homage, former Wisconsin Badgers' forward Nigel Hayes-Davis paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant following his recent achievement. After Davis' team, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul, won the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague championship, he posted a screenshot of his Instagram message to Bryant.

Ad

In the text, Hayes-Davis spoke of his title game against Monaco, expressing that he is trying to mimic the iconic "Mamba Mentality" in his preparation. The forward then recalled his interaction with the NBA legend. He then boldly stated that he would share the screenshot of his message with the public after he wins the EuroLeague MVP.

"I'll share this after we win and I'm named MVP. May it inspire someone else, like how you continue to inspire me. I know you can't respond, but thank you for everything," his message read at the end.

Ad

Trending

Former Wisconsin Badgers' forward texted the late Kobe Bryant before the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague championship game | via @nigel_hayes/ig

Nigel Hayes-Davis' statement to Kobe Bryant came true. He led Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul with 23 points, 9 rebounds and two steals. He was also named the EuroLeague Final Four MVP.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As part of the MVP award, Turkish Airlines presented Hayes-Davis with a million miles. The forward intends to use them immediately and jokingly said that the team should not expect to see him for at least a week.

"I'm going to use the heck out of them," he said. "Not yet (plans), but I told Sarunas don't expect me back for a week ... "I don't know where I'm going to go.

Ad

"With a million miles, we're going to go somewhere, and it's going to be business class."

Kobe Bryant's legacy continues to inspire the pros and upcoming generation of hoopers

Kobe Bryant's continued impact on players like Nigel Hayes-Davis can be witnessed consistently. His influence also extends to playgrounds and local communities, inspiring the coming generation of hoopers.

Ad

One of the latest examples is a renovated outside basketball court at Atlantic Avenue Park in East Los Angeles which was inaugurated last week. The event was spearheaded by Bryant's daughter, Natalia Bryant, and USC Trojans' coach Lindsay Gottlieb.

Ad

The theme of the event was to teach young players to "#PlayGigisWay," a testament to Gianna Bryant's fierce competitive spirit.

"My sister would want everyone to play her way, play Gigi’s way - a level of competitiveness and also sportsmanship as well," Natalia said to NBCLA. "And same with my dad - the Mamba mentality. I know that he just wants as many kids to be playing on this court, practicing every day."

Natalia Bryant and Lindsay Gottlieb also organized a camp for students of the St. Alphonsus School and participated in drills with them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Ajayankya Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More