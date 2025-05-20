UCS HC Lindsay Gottlieb and Natalia Bryant pose for inauguration of Gianna and Kobe Bryant basketball court in LA

USC's Lindsay Gottlieb was in attendance at Atlantic Avenue Park in East Los Angeles on Monday to honor the late Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant. The park unveiled a newly renovated outdoor basketball court, featuring the iconic purple and gold colorway of the Los Angeles Lakers.
The courts have the father-daughter's names at the center. "#PlayGigisWay" can be seen on the sidelines while Kobe and Gianna's jersey numbers are embedded on the free-throw lines.
St. Alphonsus School students joined fans and media on the court for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. On Tuesday, the Trojans' Instagram page posted images of Natalia Bryant and Gottlieb posing with each other, fans and kids at the venue.
"Mamba Forever. Coach G spoke at the unveiling of another Kobe & Gianna Bryant basketball court in LA yesterday! 💜💛," the post read.
Lindsay Gottlieb gave a speech to the audience and spearheaded a basketball clinic and running drills for the kids. Former USC players India Otto and Natalia Bryant also participated with the students.
"My sister would want everyone to play her way, play Gigi’s way," Natalia shared with NBCLA. "A level of competitiveness and also sportsmanship as well. And same with my dad - the Mamba mentality. I know that he just wants as many kids to be playing on this court, practicing every day."
The initiative was led by the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation and BodyArmor sports drink. They partnered with the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation.
Lindsay Gottlieb will be without her star player next season
Lindsay Gottlieb's roster houses one of the best and rapidly growing players in women's basketball, JuJu Watkins. However, she will be without the standout guard in the upcoming season as Watkins is currently recovering from an ACL injury.
"Obviously, we want to give JuJu the time to heal and get back stronger than ever," Gottlieb said in an April 17 interview with TMZ, "She's doing great, she's doing great. She's in focus mode, rehab mode."
There is no timeline for JuJu Watkins' return to action. However, experts anticipate her to miss the 2025-26 regular season after observing the average recovery time of other players with similar injuries.
