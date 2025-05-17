Lindsay Gottlieb gives Vanessa Bryant a shout-out as USC HC reps Gigi’s special kicks

On Friday evening, USC Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb posted a picture on Instagram of her unique Gigi Bryant-inspired sneakers, championed by former Lakers great Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant.

The sneakers posted by the USC coach have the name Gigi and No. 2 on the back to pay tribute to Bryant's youngest daughter, who died in the helicopter crash that killed her father in 2020 as well.

"On the recruiting trail. Always reppin' @vanessabryant," Gottlieb wrote.

Gottlieb's IG stories

Gottlieb led the Trojans to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. They lost out to eventual champions, coach Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies. The Trojans were once again a No. 1-seed during the Big Dance but they could not get over the hump.

Lindsay Gottlieb hitting the recruitment trail

After superstar JuJu Watkins' season-ending injury and several notable departures, Lindsay Gottlieb hit the recruitment trail and the transfer portal hard to refresh the Trojans' roster.

The Trojans have been one of the best teams in the country for the past two years after Watkins' arrival. She won both the Wooden and Naismith Awards this past season.

Former Trojans stars Kiki Iriafen and Rayah Marshall departed for the WNBA and USC freshmen Kayleigh Heckel and Avery Howell departed via the transfer portal. Freshman guard Kennedy Smith is the only returnee from last season's team, alongside Watkins, who'll likely miss a huge chunk next season.

Gottlieb secured the commitment of crosstown rivals, UCLA Bruins guard Londynn Jones, who averaged 8.5 points on 34.7% shooting, including 35.1% shooting from beyond the arc. Moreover, she averaged 1.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season, including a team-high 72 3-pointers.

The Trojans also welcomed former Washington State forward Dayana Mendes and former Georgia Tech star Kara Dunn via the transfer portal. Most importantly, the Trojans secured the commitment of the No. 1 recruit in the country, five-star Jazzy Davidson, to further fill out the roster ahead of next season.

Lindsay Gottlieb has made the USC Trojans one of the best teams in the country in recent years, but this offseason will be one of the most crucial ones of her tenure as she seeks to keep them competitive.

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

