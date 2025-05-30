  • home icon
  Former Duke standout Sean Stewart drops 1-word reaction as GF Ashtyn Sims poses in bright yellow outfit

Former Duke standout Sean Stewart drops 1-word reaction as GF Ashtyn Sims poses in bright yellow outfit

By Salim Prajapati
Modified May 30, 2025 11:30 GMT
Sean Stewart and his girlfriend Ashtyn Sims
Sean Stewart and his girlfriend, Ashtyn Sims.

Former Duke star Sean Stewart shared a picture of his girlfriend, Ashtyn Sims, on his Instagram story on Thursday. Sims wore a bright yellow outfit and tagged the location as a Nobu restaurant in Las Vegas.

Stewart added a one-word reaction to the story, describing what he felt about it.

"BEAUTIFUL," he wrote with two smiling face emojis.
Screenshot via Instagram (@sean13stewart/IG)
Screenshot via Instagram (@sean13stewart/IG)

Sims has also shared a handful of photos of herself with Stewart on her Instagram account. Last year, they celebrated a romantic Valentine's Day, which apparently shows that they have been dating for more than a year. In April 2024, Sims posted carousel photos of their prom night at Magic Kingdom Park in Florida.

Sean Stewart, a sophomore forward who played his freshman season at Duke, spent last year with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He averaged 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for Jake Diebler's team before entering the transfer portal in late April.

Earlier this month, Stewart committed to playing for Dana Altman at Oregon. He announced the decision on his Instagram account.

"Go Ducks!! So blessed for this new chapter 🦆🦆 @oregonmbb," he wrote.
The Instagram post featured a graphic of himself wearing a yellow and green jersey with a big Oregon logo in the background.

His girlfriend, Sims, commented on the post with two words.

"LETS GOOOOO," she wrote.
Ashtyn Sims commented on Sean&#039;s post (@sean13stewart/IG)
Ashtyn Sims commented on Sean's post (@sean13stewart/IG)

Who is Sean Stewart's girlfriend, Ashtyn Sims?

Ashtyn Sims, like her boyfriend, Sean Stewart, is also a student-athlete. She is a volleyball player at Princeton University. A 6-foot-0 outside hitter, Sims joined the Tigers' 2024 class after a standout career at Windermere High School in Florida.

She played eight games and 15 sets in her freshman season, recording 23 kills, nine digs and five blocks. The Tigers went on to win the Ivy League title with a 12-2 record in conference play, so Sims got her championship ring in her first year of college.

Before entering Princeton, according to her bio on the Tigers' website, Sims obtained an AAU All-American title, along with being nominated twice for the UA All-American All-Star.

Sean Stewart also played high school basketball at Windermere High before transferring to Montverde Academy, one of the top high school basketball programs in the country.

Edited by R. Elahi
