"SO proud": Sean Stewart's GF Ashtyn shares a heartfelt message after transferring to Oregon

Former Ohio State forward Sean Stewart has signed with the Oregon Ducks from the transfer portal. He played a season with the Buckeyes, starting all games and averaging 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounds on 54.2 percent shooting. Stewart announced his decision Wednesday via an Instagram post, giving fans a first look at his new jersey.

"Go Ducks!! So blessed for this new chapter 🦆🦆 @oregonmbb," he captioned the image.

As fans congratulated the forward on his new college basketball chapter, his girlfriend, Ashtyn Sims, appreciated him a step further. She reposted Sean Stewart's photo on her Instagram story with a brief message:

"Quack Quack."

"The most hardworking person Ik SO proud"

Stewart's girlfriend, Ashtyn Sims, hypes him for his new CBB journey. (Credits: IG/@ashtyndesiraee)

Stewart started his college basketball career with the Duke Blue Devils, playing one season despite being a McDonald's All-American and five-star recruit. Given that he couldn't earn a starting role as he played off the bench for 8.4 minutes per game - averaging 2.6 ppg and 3.2 rpg with 57.1 percent efficiency - the forward entered the portal for more playing time and opportunities.

Why did Sean Stewart leave Ohio State for the Oregon Ducks?

Sean Stewart's playing time was not an issue at Ohio State, as he saw 18.4 minutes of action as a starter. The forward has yet to speak on his decision to leave the Buckeyes. However, his experience with the program could be a major cause of this.

Stewart was forced to play out of position a lot last season, to compensate for 7-foot-1 Aaron Bradshaw's absence. This consistently put the 6-foot-9 forward against bigger, stronger players near the basket and in difficult situations.

As a result, Sean Stewart averaged one foul every 5.4 minutes he played and was fouled out of seven games last year. When he left Duke after his first season, he was labeled as a player who had yet to learn to pick his spots on the defensive end.

The forward will now look to leave foul troubles behind and elevate his stock with the Oregon Ducks.

