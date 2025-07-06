Former Duke standout Sean Stewart shares 1-word reaction to girlfriend Ashtyn Sims' vibrant snaps

Former Duke star Sean Stewart's girlfriend Ashtyn Sims, grabbed attention on Saturday by sharing captivating photos on social media. Known for her fashion sense, Sims wore a vibrant yellow dress in photos from Miami, Florida.

"Better days," Ashtyn captioned her post on Instagram.

Stewart, who transferred to Oregon in May after his sophomore season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, reposted Sim's photos on his Instagram story with a one-word reaction:

"WOW," he wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram (@sean13stewart/IG)

Sims, like her beau, is a student-athlete at Princeton University, playing volleyball for the Tigers. Both of them went to Windermere High School in Florida before starting their college careers.

Sean Stewart often posts pictures with his girlfriend on Instagram. Last month, the couple shared photos of themselves in Las Vegas, Nevada. They enjoyed the sights in Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.

The sophomore forward averaged 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounds last season, playing 18.4 minutes per game. This was an increase in his production from his freshman year with Duke, where he did not start any games, averaging 2.6 ppg and 3.2 rpg in 8.4 minutes.

Sean Stewart arrives in Eugene, set to embark on new chapter with Oregon

Sean Stewart is set to start his junior collegiate season with Dana Altman's Oregon Ducks after transferring from Columbus, Ohio, in the spring. On Saturday, the 6-foot-9 forward posted photos and videos of himself Instagram from his first summer practice session with the Ducks.

Stewart also gave an introductory message for the Oregon fans in one video:

"What’s up Duck fans, Sean Stewart here, forward from Orlando, Florida. Super excited to be here in Eugene, working herenin the summer. Let’s get the season started."

Stewart will have two years of eligibility with the Ducks and is expected to play a key role in Altman's squad. Oregon, looking to bounce back from a 25-10 record last season, added four players through the transfer portal this offseason.

TK Simpkins, the leading scorer at Elon University, will join Stewart in Eugene next season. Nate Bittle and Jackson Shelstad are set to return for one more season.

