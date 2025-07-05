  • home icon
Video: Former Duke and Ohio State forward Sean Stewart greets Oregon Ducks fans from his first practice

By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Jul 05, 2025 20:28 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round-Ohio State vs Iowa - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round-Ohio State vs Iowa - Source: Imagn

Sean Stewart has officially begun the next chapter of his college basketball journey, representing the Oregon Ducks after previously playing at Duke and Ohio State. The 6-foot-9 forward greeted fans from his first practice in Eugene in a video posted by the Ducks’ Instagram page on Saturday.

“What’s up Duck fans, Sean Stewart here, forward from Orlando, Florida," Stewart said. "Super excited to be here in Eugene, here working in the summer. Let’s get the season started."
also-read-trending Trending

The short clip was posted alongside other images of Stewart putting in work during his early sessions with the team.

Stewart arrived at Duke as a five-star recruit and was part of the Blue Devils' 2023-24 roster, where he showed flashes in limited minutes off the bench. Despite the promise, he transferred to Ohio State in search of more playing time and he got just that. He started all 30 games he played for Ohio, averaging 18.4 minutes with 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Unfortunately, his stint with the Buckeyes was short-lived, and he entered the transfer portal again in April 2025.

Just weeks later, Stewart committed to Oregon, making it his third stop in college basketball. His move to Eugene gives him a fresh start and a real opportunity to make an impact in the Pac-12.

Stewart brings versatility, length, and a high motor, qualities that Oregon head coach Dana Altman values in his system. Coincidentally, it was against the Ducks he scored his season-high (14 points) in the 2025-25 campaign. He also contributed nine rebounds in the 73-71 loss to Oregon.

Across his career at the Division I level, he has averaged 4.1 points and 4.4 rebounds in 63 games.

Sean Stewart comes from a basketball lineage

Sean Stewart carries a rich basketball legacy. His father, Michael Stewart, played in the NBA from 1997 to 2005, representing teams like the Kings, Raptors, Cavaliers, Celtics, and Hawks.

Before that, his grandfather, Mike Stewart, was selected by the Boston Celtics with the No. 120 pick in the 1973 NBA Draft.

With deep roots in the game, it is no surprise Sean is carving his own path in college basketball.

