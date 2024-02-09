Former LSU star Alexis Morris, who helped the Tigers to the 2023 NCAA title alongside star Angel Reese before declaring for the 2023 WNBA draft, has made an unorthodox and exciting move as she announced that she was joining the Harlem Globetrotters.

During the announcement of the move, the controversial Morris expressed her delight at joining the storied organization.

“I’m excited to join the Harlem Globetrotters and want to thank the leadership team for giving me an opportunity to grow my personal and professional career while playing the game I love,” Morris said. “There is a lot to learn from my coaches and teammates, and I’m excited to highlight the level of basketball and entertainment of the organization.

"‘The Show’ is now a part of the growing legacy of Harlem Globetrotters basketball.”

She will go by the moniker "The Show" and will become just the seventh woman to join the legendary Globetrotters with her debut slated for Friday.

Globetrotters President Keith Dawkins praised Alexis Morris after the move was announced.

"The Harlem Globetrotters have a storied history of signing some of the world’s most accomplished and coveted talent: Wilt Chamberlain, Connie Hawkins, ‘Curley’ Neal, Lou Dunbar, Lynette Woodard and now, Alexis Morris," Dawkins said.

"As the global basketball landscape continues to evolve, the Globetrotters are well positioned to offer unparalleled opportunities for professional basketball players looking to develop, and showcase, their amazing skills, make a positive impact in the community, while also benefitting from the plethora of business opportunities that our brand has to offer them.

"It’s an opportunity unlike any in sports. Signing Alexis reflects our commitment to pursuing the best ballers from around the world."

Morris, who averaged 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists for LSU, has already had a lengthy professional journey since leaving the school. She was drafted by the Connecticut Sun with the No. 22 pick before being waived during training camp a month later before a stint in Turkey.

The unusual career of Alexis Morris

Alexis Morris has had an unusual college career. She played for Baylor, Rutgers, Texas A&M and eventually LSU, where she won a national championship and was selected All-Southeastern Conference first team.

Before her move to the Globetrotters, she started the current season with Ilkem Yapi Tarsus of the Turkish women's Super League.

According to a Yahoo report, Alexis Morris is the first professional since Connie Hawkins to join the Globetrotters while also having elite teams after her signature. It's no stretch to think that a career in the WNBA is still open to her.