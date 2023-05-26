What did Alexis Morris tweet about? Looking at WNBA star's apology for creating controversy

Alexis Morris is a WNBA player who is in some hot water for some of her recent comments. Upon being cut, she did not hold back with her thoughts on teams around the league.

After a successful run at LSU, Alexis Morris was the 22nd pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. However, her run did not last long. With the preseason coming to a close, she was among the many who fell victim to roster cuts.

When Morris found out that the Connecticut Sun had let her go, she took to Twitter to let out her frustration. The basis of her anger stemmed from the amount of veterans that are taking up spots on teams.

During her social media rant, Morris stated that if teams don't have spots for rookies on their roster that they should be cutting their veterans. She also called out the older players for not wanting to pass the torch to the next generation.

"They gotta know when to cut the net, and pass the torch bro..."

"If we can't make roster spots for rookies, cut the vets."

Before making the jump to the WNBA, Morris won a national championship at LSU alongside Angel Reese. Last season, the 5-foot-6 guard averaged 15.4 points and 4.1 assists per game.

Alexis Morris apologizes for social media meltdown

Following this major outburst, Alexis Morris apologized for what she had said. She understands that what she did was wrong, and now will focus her energy elsewhere. Instead of being mad at how things are now, she wants to push the WNBA to create more expansion teams so she and other young players can have an opportunity to showcase their skills.

"To the veterans of the WNBA, please accept my sincerest apologies. I never thought joing the W family would be easy, but now I understand just how hard it is to do that. My energry would have been better served directed toward league executives who have a say in expansion and other logistics. I look forward to celebrating your individual and collective careers and giving you all the flowers you deserve."

