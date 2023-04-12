Earlier this week, Shaquille O'Neal sparked a debate about the best LSU athlete ever. On his podcast, he said that Angel Reese is the best player ever to come out of the school, male or female. Following this bold take, here are some of the best athletes to ever come out of Lousiana State University.

- Shaq on Angel Reese



5 best LSU athletes in history

#1, Angel Reese

Kicking off the list is the most recent LSU star. Despite only being at the school for one year, Angel Reese is among the best LSU athletes.

As Shaquille O'Neal said, part of what puts Reese on this list is that she delivered a championship. Fresh off a two-year stint at Maryland, she came to LSU and led the program to an NCAA title.

Along with being LSU's top player, Reese did it all on the floor this year. In 36 games, she averaged 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

#2, Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal might put Angel Reese in the top spot, but he also belongs in the conversation of the best LSU athletes. Before becoming a Hall of Fame talent in the NBA, he was a phenom at the college level.

During his three years at LSU, Shaq was a dominant force on both ends. His best season came as a sophomore, when he averaged 27.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 5.0 blocks.

Among Shaq's college accolades are being a one-time AP Player of the Year, two-time SEC Player of the Year and three-time All-SEC. Following his dominant run in college, he went on to be the first overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft.

#3, Pete Maravich

Next up on the list of best LSU athletes is a throwback choice. Before becoming a walking highlight reel in the NBA, Pete Maravich had a historic run in college.

Despite Antonie Davis coming close this year, Maravich still holds the top spot on the NCAA's all-time scoring list. In just three seasons, he scored 3,667 points.

In each of his college seasons, Maravich averaged at least 43 points. His best overall year came as a junior when he posted averages of 44.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists. With his incredible stats and record, Maravich is by far among the top players to don an LSU jersey.

#4, Odell Beckham Jr.

Moving away from basketball, Odell Beckham Jr. makes the list of best LSU athletes for his work in football. He steadily got better each year with the program before being drafted into the NFL 12th overall in 2014.

Before becoming a Super Bowl champion, Beckham burst onto the scene at LSU. He had solid campaigns as a freshman and sophomore, but blew the competition away as a junior. In 13 games that season, he totaled 1,210 yards and eight touchdowns.

Since leaving LSU, Beckham has gone on to become a three-time Pro Bowler and recently inked a big one-year deal to join the Baltimore Ravens.

#5, Joe Burrow

Rounding out the list is former No. 1 pick and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Similar to Angel Reese, he started at a different school but gained notoriety at LSU.

Burrow played his first three seasons at Ohio State before his two seasons at LSU. In his final season in 2019, he was awarded the Heisman Trophy winner and led the Tigers to the school's fourth national championship.

The Pro Bowl quarterback played 15 games as a senior and ended the year with 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns. On top of that, he attempted 527 passes and was only picked off six times.

Because of the incredible numbers he put up his senior season, Burrow earned his spot among the best LSU athletes.

