Former Miami hooper Haley Cavinder and fiancé Jake Ferguson enjoy poolside moment in latest snap

Former Miami hooper Haley Cavinder gave fans a glimpse of her time with fiancé Jake Ferguson after she took to social media to share a poolside photo. On Saturday, the pair were pictured enjoying quality time together by the poolside with Ferguson's arms wrapped around Cavinder's legs as she held a white cup and a bottle.

“Good morning & happy Sat,” Cavinder wrote.

Miami star hooper Haley Cavinder and fiancé Jake Ferguson enjoy poolside in latest romantic snap - Image source: Instagram/cavindertwins

The Dallas Cowboys tight end and Cavinder's love story started online. In a YouTube Q&A posted by the Cavinder Twins in January 2024, Haley revealed that she and Ferguson first connected on social media in June 2023.

“He DMed me,” Cavinder shared, “He likes to say I DMed him, but I didn’t.”

Their first date turned into something more as what was meant to be a casual meetup ended up lasting 10 days.

“It was so fun because it was the Fourth of July weekend,” Cavinder said.

Following the first date, the two started spending time together over the summer, building their connection. However, Haley said they didn’t immediately jump into a serious relationship.

“It took time,” she said, noting that she preferred to take things slow when it came to dating. “I’m not one to, like, jump right into a relationship.”

Their romance eventually turned official, and the couple announced their engagement in April 2024.

Haley Cavinder shares hilarious golf fail featuring fiancé Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson had a good laugh when his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, took a few swings at the golf course and missed the ball. The clip, posted to TikTok on May 11, showed Cavinder attempting her golf swing while Ferguson filmed from the sidelines, chuckling at her attempts.

Cavinder captioned the video “swing and a miss.”

The former college basketball player donned a sleeveless white golf dress. After missing the ball three times, Ferguson couldn't stop laughing as he told her to "stay down," eventually turning the camera on himself and saying, "You're killing me," while grinning.

After they announced their engagement, the couple moved in together in Texas after Haley completed her studies at the University of Miami.

Haley and her twin sister, Hanna, rose to fame through college basketball and social media, where they’ve built a strong following and brand partnerships, including one with Under Armour.

