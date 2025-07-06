Former Miami stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder react to sister Natalie's Independence Day weekend photodump

Haley and Hanna Cavinder reacted to sister Natalie's 4th of July, aka Independence Day, photodump. On Saturday, Natalie shared pictures from her weekend featuring the Cavinder sisters.

Cavinder celebrated her weekend at Watervliet in Michigan, near a lake. She posed along with Hanna, Haley and Brooke. In a picture, the twin sisters can be seen in a slight embrace. Others show fireworks, a tradition on Independence Day, and streets and food stands.

"A week well spent🍒🫐🤍" Natalie captioned the post.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder commented on the post, sharing their experience. Haley left two comments.

"play cruise," Haley wrote.

"stood on business," she added.

Hanna added to it.

"did the damn thing," Hanna commented.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder's comments on sister Natalie's post

After retirement from basketball, the Cavinder Twins have taken on roles as influencers. They began posting viral TikTok videos in spring 2020 during the pandemic and quickly gained over 4.0 million followers. Since then, they have signed NIL endorsement deals with brands like Boost Mobile, Gopuff, WWE, Under Armour and Slate Milk.

On the basketball court, the twins started their college careers at Fresno State (2019–2022), where Haley earned three All‑Mountain West selections and was named MW Player of the Year in 2021. She also set an NCAA single-season free‑throw record (97.3%).

Both transferred to Miami for the 2022–23 season and helped the Hurricanes reach the Elite Eight.

After briefly exploring WWE’s NIL Next‑In‑Line program, both returned to basketball. Haley played her fifth year at Miami after decommitting from TCU, and Hanna rejoined her for one final season.

Hanna Cavinder reflects on breakup and retirement

Former Miami Hurricanes star Hanna Cavinder ended her basketball career after the 2024-25 season, opting not to pursue the WNBA.

Hanna’s personal life has also made headlines after her breakup with Miami quarterback Carson Beck in March. Addressing cheating rumours, she clarified the reasons behind the breakup during the UFC 314 weekend.

"I didn't break up with him because of cheating. I broke up with him because of who he was," she said.

"He had like an ego. He wanted people to stop and take a picture. He would flip off people in the bar and I'd be embarrassed. I'm sorry. I was like, oh my god, how rude."

Post retirement, the twins have decided to focus on "business and brand."

