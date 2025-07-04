Video: Former Miami stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder celebrate the 4th of July with twinning outfits

Twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder celebrated the 4th of July with an Instagram reel. The 4th of July marks America's independence and is a federal holiday.

Hanna Cavinder shared the reel through her Instagram account. The twins appear to be dancing to "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" by Toby Keith, dressed in matching pink bikinis.

"happy 4th 🇺🇸 #twins #4thofjuly @haleycavinder f," she captioned the post.

In her fifth year with the Miami Hurricanes, Hanna Cavinder averaged 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. She started all 29 games throughout the season and surpassed 500 career assists.

Off the court, the guard has signed major NIL deals, including WWE and Boost Mobile. She also co-founded the app "TWOgether" with her twin sister Haley.

Her twin sister, Haley Cavinder, also had a similar career trajectory. She concluded her college basketball career in the spring of 2025. In March, she announced her retirement after a standout senior season in which she averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

Previously, both sisters played at Fresno State, where Hanna averaged over 15 points a game in her time. Meanwhile, Haley ended up winning the Mountain West Player of the Year in 2021, averaging 19.8 points per game, with 17 20+ point outings.

Hanna Cavinder opens up after breakup with Carson Beck

Months after her breakup with Miami quarterback Carson Beck, Hanna Cavinder left a heartfelt comment on sister Haley Cavinder’s romantic Instagram post with fiancé Jake Ferguson.

“Lord may this luv find me,” she commented on Haley's post.

In April, during UFC 314 weekend, Hanna addressed the breakup and denied the rumors about cheating.

“I broke up with him and like all this cheating sh*t came out. I had no idea. I didn’t break up with him because of cheating. I broke up with him because of who he was,” she told Kai Trump.

Hanna explained why she broke up with Beck.

"Nobody likes him! And he wouldn't talk to people," Cavinder said. "He had like an ego. He wanted people to stop and take a picture. He would flip off people in the bar and I'd be embarrassed. I'm sorry. I was like, oh my god, how rude.

Hanna is now a full-time internet influencer, together with Haley.

