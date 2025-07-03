Jake Ferguson sends 5-word message as fiancée Haley Cavinder shares romantic pictures with Cowboys TE during Lake Michigan getaway

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson went on vacation in Michigan with his fiancée, Haley Cavinder. He is making the most of his downtime before training camp kicks off.

On Thursday, Cavinder shared a few pictures of their romantic vacation on Instagram. In the first snap, she shared a kiss with the NFL star.

"🇺🇸," she wrote in the caption.

Ferguson reacted to the post with a five-word message.

"BACK TO BACK BABY! AMERICA!" he wrote.

Ferguson sends 5-word message as fiancée Haley Cavinder shares romantic pictures with Cowboys TE /@haleycavinder

For the outing, Ferguson wore a blue T-shirt and paired it with multicolored shorts, while his fiancée stole the limelight, wearing a white crop top and knitted off-white pants, pairing them with a cap.

After announcing her retirement from basketball earlier this year, Haley Cavinder has been making the most of her time exploring new places. Last month, she shared a glimpse of her summer outings.

"summer has started," she wrote in the caption:

She shared a mirror selfie in a light blue bikini along with a few more videos and pictures of her playing golf and cheering for the Florida Panthers in an NHL game.

One video that caught attention showed her playing catch with Jake Ferguson in a swimming pool. The NFL star threw the ball from the pool while Cavinder caught it standing outside. She also shared a few pictures with her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder.

Jake Ferguson’s fiancée hangs out with Taylor Swift at the TEU Event

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce organized the annual edition of the Tight End University event in Nashville in June. It was attended by renowned TEs in the NFL, including Jake Ferguson.

Last week, Haley Cavinder shared a post on her Instagram account, recapping her fun-filled activities in June.

"met some goats, had some beers, played some golf," she wrote in the caption:

In the second slide of the post, Cavinder posted a video with Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

In the first snap, Cavinder posed with her twin sister in matching white outfits. They attended a LIV Golf event and posed in front of the logo and flags of the Saudi League.

Ferguson’s fiancée wore a white polo T-shirt and matching short skirt, while her sister wore a white short dress with green print on the sleeves and bottom. She also shared an adorable picture with a goat.

