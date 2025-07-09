Former NBA champ Eddie House's son Kaden House, and more land on ESPN's top shooting guards of the 2026 class list

Jordan Smith, Kaden House and Austin Goosby, among others, were part of ESPN's updated rankings of the 2026 Class' top shooting guards.

The Underclassmen Report on Instagram shared a post on Tuesday featuring the top 10 shooting guards in the class, according to Paul Biancardi's updated list.

Ranked No. 3 in the ESPN 100, Smith made it to the top. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists per game in the 2024-25 season. He scored 29 points in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title game and led Paul VI Catholic (Virginua) to a second championship win.

Goosby is No. 2 (No. 19 ESPN 100). He plays for Saint Mary’s Academy (California), and averaged 26.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 3.2 apg last season.

Ranked No. 3 is Cameron Holmes (No. 23 ESPN 100). The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 20.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg, and 4.3 apg in his junior year with Millennium (Arizona). He led his team to the Arizona Open Division state semifinals.

House is No. 40 on the ESPN 100 list. Last year, he averaged 18.7 ppg at the Peach Jam in the EYBL circuit with Arizona Unity. His performance earned him an invite to USA Basketball’s Junior National Team Minicamp.

Quincy Wadley, ranked No. 49 in the ESPN 100, is the No. 5 shooting guard in the 2026 class. Wadley, from Compass Prep (Virginia), earned first-team WCAC honors as a freshman with 14.9 ppg. He also made the DMV Elite second-team. With Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL E16 circuit, he averaged 11.0 ppg and 2.1 apg.

The other top shooting guards on the list are Katrelle Harmon (No. 56), Dakari Spear (No. 57), Willie Burnett III (No. 60), Junior County (No. 64) and Christian Gibson (No. 65).

Kaden House’s basketball legacy and commitment

Kaden House is the son of former NBA guard Eddie House, who played 11 seasons in the league. His uncle, Mike Bibby, and cousin, Danuel House Jr., were also NBA players . His elder brother, Jaelen House, played three seasons with the New Mexicos Lobos.

Kaden and his twin brother, Kalek, are aiming to create their own path, following their family's legacy.

Kaden has recieved several offers from top programs. According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Arizona State is the frontrunner with a 10.5% chance, followed by Grand Canyon University at 9.2%.

Meanwhile, New Mexico has a 7.9% chance, while Stanford, Utah and Washington State each hold a 6.6% prediction.

