Former TCU star Sedona Prince tries her hand at new sport if there's "need to switch"

Former TCU center Sedona Prince gave an update on her life and career on Saturday. Prince, who finished her college career with the Horned Frogs, posted a video of her playing mini golf on her Instagram story.

Prince attended a fair where she tried mini golf, but could not sink a shot. After missing a short putt, she wrote in the caption:

"if i ever need to switch sports it will not be to golf lol."

Screenshot via Instagram (@sedonaprince/IG)

Prince is enjoying her offseason after guiding Al Riyadi to the Lebanese national championship in May. She played two seasons at TCU after transferring from Oregon.

Sedona Prince emerged as a key player for the Horned Frogs and led the team to its first-ever Elite Eight last season with an average of 17.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

After going undrafted in this year's WNBA draft, the Texas native turned her eyes abroad to sign with the Lebanese women's basketball team Al Riyadi Beirut.

Sedona Prince shows gratitude after championship run in Lebanese pro league

Following her debut on May 5 against Beirut Club in the Lebanese league semifinals, Sedona Prince made an immediate impact. She scored 13 points in the 93-53 victory.

Prince then delivered stellar performances in the finals against Homentmen Antelisa, leading her team to a 3-1 series victory. She earned Finals MVP honors after averaging 24.3 ppg and 16.8 rpg.

"I won my first professional basketball championship with the most amazing club and team. Thank you so much Al Riyadi and Lebanon for one of the best months of my life and making me fall in love with your beautiful country," Prince wrote on Instagram after a week of the championship.

She added photos of herself with her teammates celebrating the win. Prince will look to continue her momentum when the league season resumes in February next year. It will be her first full season abroad.

