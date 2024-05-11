Former UNC star Deja Kelly poses with BF RJ Davis as couple gets snapped during graduation

Basketball stars RJ Davis and Deja Kelly started dating after meeting in Chapel Hill, as both played for the North Carolina men's and women's basketball teams. But Kelly entered the transfer portal and committed to the Oregon Ducks earlier this week.

On Friday, Kelly posted a picture of the couple on Instagram from their graduation.

"Through this life and the next," Kelly wrote in the caption.

RJ Davis and Deja Kelly have been in a relationship since 2022 and have regularly posted pictures of each other on their social media channels during that time.

Davis honored Kelly with a heartfelt goodbye message on Instagram after she announced her decision to leave North Carolina.

"Be great mamas," he wrote in the text.

Deja Kelly opts for Oregon

Deja Kelly and RJ Davis will represent different programs in the 2024-25 season after playing in Chapel Hill for years. Kelly entered the transfer portal in April and announced her decision to declare for the Oregon Ducks on Monday.

Kelly was a much-sought-after player in the transfer portal, and her decision to declare for the Ducks caught many college hoops fans by surprise after they missed out on 2024 March Madness and finished last season 11-21.

RJ Davis has the chance to be a UNC legend

RJ Davis had a stellar season for the North Carolina Tar Heels, averaging 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists, leading to him being a Wooden Award finalist, losing out to Purdue big man Zach Edey.

For his efforts, he was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and the Associated Press All-American first-team.

Davis led the North Carolina Tar Heels to the regular-season ACC title and a No. 1 seed, and his return will be a boost to the team that is aiming to win its first NCAA Tournament since 2017. UNC fell short 89-87 in the Sweet 16 against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Davis requires 785 points to become North Carolina's top points scorer and will have a good go at the record next season after opting to return to Chapel Hill instead of declaring for the 2024 NBA draft.

RJ Davis is the most experienced player on the Tar Heels roster, having played for both coach Roy Williams and coach Hubert Davis, even playing in a national championship game.

North Carolina fans will hope 2024-25 is the year the national championship returns to Chapel Hill, and Davis is a big first step toward achieving that goal.