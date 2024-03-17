In Purdue's Big Ten 76-75 semifinal overtime loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, center Zach Edey broke a 54-year-old record to become the Boilermakers' highest-ever points scorer, demoting Rick Mount, who had 2,323 points.

The moment came with 7:18 remaining on the clock in the encounter, and it was a go-ahead shot for the Boilermakers. Edey registered a double-double of 28 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the matchup.

College hoops fans on X trolled the Purdue senior for his achievement, especially as it came during a loss.

"A tall guy with no talent," a user wrote.

Zach Edey gets praise from former Naismith winner

Zach Edey is widely expected to be named the 2024 Naismith Men's College Player of the Year again after winning the award last year. Only two other college basketball players have won it more than once.

UCLA's Bill Walton did it thrice between 1972 and 1974, and Virginia's Ralph Sampson between 1981 and 1983. If he wins, the 7-foot-4 center will join a rarefied company.

Sampson spoke to FOX Sports about Edey's development at Purdue and compared him to two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Utah Jazz's big man Mark Eaton.

"I watch a lot of college basketball, obviously, but I told somebody before that he's a big guy and the coaches up there [at Purdue] really know how to handle him," Sampson said. "I think they've done an extraordinarily great job. But I think he's a better Mark Eaton-style player.

"If you kind of compare bodies, he's that style of big guy. But he plays probably 100% better than Mark Eaton (7-4, 275 pounds)."

Sampson also spoke about how Zach Edey's game could translate to the NBA when he gets drafted.

"He can most likely do some damage in the game," Sampson said. "Again, his skill set has got to improve at the NBA level to be able to play at that level, which it will if he gets with the right time. He's going to be amazing to watch.

"And you think about (Chet) Holmgren and Wemby and all the big guys in the league coming up (Joel) Embiid and all these guys coming up — the big guy, I think, is going to get ready to take a surge and come back a little bit more than it's been over the last couple of years."

With a third consecutive Big Ten Tournament title out of the equation, Zach Edey could repair his reputation with a strong showing in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.