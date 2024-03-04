Former USC Trojans and 2022 Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams recently declined to take part in the medical testing during the NFL Combine. Instead, he opted to only do tests with teams he meets during the pre-draft.

Williams had a hilarious reaction to NBA legend LeBron James' funny somersault during the LA Lakers' 116-112 comeback win against the LA Clippers, in which James, worth a reported $1 billion, was sensational in the fourth quarter.

Caleb Williams captioned a repost of the moment on Instagram stories:

"I'm weak."

Caleb William's IG

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears

The outspoken Caleb Williams has long been touted as the undisputed No. 1 pick during the 2024 NFL Draft. With the Chicago Bears holding the No. 1 pick, it seems like a natural deal.

That has left the current Bears' quarterback, Justin Fields, in limbo, as the rumors around Williams have intensified, suggesting that Fields would be traded.

On the "St. Brown Bros" podcast, Fields revealed why he recently unfollowed the Bears on Instagram as the rumors surrounding Caleb Williams intensified.

“I still mess with the Bears,” Fields said. “I’m trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL, I’m not just trying to have football on my timeline.

“Whatever happens, happens. I feel like the biggest thing going on with this right now is I just want it to be over. Just let me know if I’m getting traded, let me know if I’m staying,” Fields said.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles said during the NFL Combine that his franchise does not yet have a definitive plan around their quarterback situation.

“The hot topic,” Poles said. “The 1st pick. The quarterback situation. Contrary to reports out there, I have no master plan to present everyone today.

"This is an opportunity for us to continue to gather information, learn about the different players in the draft, listen to what opportunities could come up and then, at the end of the day, we’re gonna make the best decision that we can for the Chicago Bears.

"It will not be based on fear of what could happen with this, what could happen with that. We’re gonna put our information together and make the best decision.”

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Chicago Bears will host Caleb Williams after the USC Pro Day on Mar. 20 in a rescheduled meeting, perhaps indicating the former USC Trojans QB's preferred destination.