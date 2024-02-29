After being congratulated by LA Lakers star LeBron James for a remarkable game against the Colorado Buffaloes when she scored 42 points, USC Trojans star Juju Watkins returned the favor this week.

Following James's remarkable game against the LA Clippers (34 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists), the $212,000 NIL-valued Watkins (as per On3) captioned an Instagram video of his heroics:

"Killa."

Enter caption

LeBron James led the Lakers' 21-point comeback against the LA Clippers to help his team win 116-112 scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Juju Watkins continues to get props

Juju Watkins has had 12 games with 30+ points this season and her season average of 28.2 points is the second highest in the nation, just behind Iowa Hawkeyes record-breaking star, Caitlin Clark.

While speaking to the media, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb explained the value that Watkins adds to the Trojans and how her presence lifts the team despite the presence of other talented players.

“We have a really good team and we have other good players around her, but she was put in a situation where she’s had to shoulder the load from Day One, whereas some of those other players walk onto a top 10 team, a top 15 team,” Gottlieb said. “She’s all over the floor impacting the game in a lot of different ways. … I think the threat of her being able to drop 40 at any time affects game plans, which opens things up for other people."

“She raises the level of play of those around her. I mean, she’s a complete player that most importantly has impacted winning. And I think for a young player to come in and have individual success, but more importantly lift the team is, I think, her greatest accomplishment.”

USC legend Cheryl Miller, whose record for most 30+ points games in a season Juju Watkins broke, has been attending games at the Galen Center and she spoke about Watkins' development, comparing her to Caitlin Clark.

“You know, Caitlin wasn’t Caitlin until her last two seasons,” Miller said. “Everything looks great on paper. Everything looks great for right now. But let’s see where she elevates her team. … Her junior and senior years, she’ll pretty much have it figured out. But right now a lot of that falls on Lindsay’s shoulders. You want JuJu to be JuJu, and that’s a fine line. Lindsay’s got to say, ‘Hey I’ve got to keep those reins a little tight. I’ll have them a little loose. But I have to be able to reel her in.’”

With Caitlin Clark, the undisputed face of women's college basketball, possibly heading to the WNBA, Juju Watkins is well poised to take her place at the top of the pyramid.