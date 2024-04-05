Two days after the LSU Tigers were beaten 94-87 by the Iowa Hawkeyes, star Angel Reese resolved the question of her future by declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The Tigers forward revealed that she made her decision before March Madness, and even did a photo shoot with Vogue to announce it...

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese said. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready. I trust the next chapter because I know the author. ”

Former WNBA icon Sue Bird lauded the $1.8 million NIL-valued star's (as per On3) confident words on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Tough," she wrote.

Sue Bird's IG stories

Angel Reese gets support over her remarks

Angel Reese has had a whirlwind year since she led the Tigers to a 102-85 win against Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes in the national championship game last season.

Since then, she has had to deal with the spotlight shining on every aspect of her personal life and after the Elite Eight defeat to the Hawkeyes, she revealed how taxing being a celebrity has been.

"I just try to stay strong," Angel Reese said. "I've been through so much. I've seen so much. I've been attacked so many times. Death threats, I've been sexualized, I've been threatened. I've been so many things, and I've stood strong every single time.

"... I'm still human. All this has happened since I won the national championship, and I said the other day, I haven't been happy since then."

Despite her revelation, Resse faced criticism from Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho on "SPEAK" for her on-court trash-talking, suggesting she invited criticism through her actions.

“You can’t, under any circumstances, go to the podium and now try to ask for individuals to give you sympathy. Nobody has sympathy for the villain. You painted the bullseye on your back. Why are you surprised when people shoot at you?” Emmanuel Acgo said.

Journalist Taylor Rooks came to Reese's defense against the accusation by Acho on X.

“The disappointing thing about this take is you actually can’t have an informed opinion on this if you are choosing to be gender-neutral and racially indifferent,” Rooks said. “Because that is impossible. Her existence as a black woman shapes both how she is seen by others and how she sees the world. And in this case how she is seen by you."

Fans have been divided over the reaction to the comments made by Angel Reese and as always, the LSU star continues to drive discourse.