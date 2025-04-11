Fran McCaffrey's son Patrick McCaffrey drops 1-word reaction on Ronald Moore joining Penn as an assistant coach

Fran McCaffrey is welcoming a familiar face to Penn. McCaffrey was recently hired as the head coach of his alma mater Penn. Now, he has added former Siena basketball star Ronald Moore to his coaching staff. Moore played under McCaffrey during his college career.

McCaffrey's son Patrick posted his reaction to Moore's hiring news on his Instagram on Friday.

"Rizzzzzz," Patrick's Instagram story said.

Patrick McCaffery reacts to news of Ronald Moore's hiring

Like Moore, Patrick also played under McCaffery. He served as a forward at Iowa for five seasons while McCaffery was the head coach. During that span, the Hawkeyes made three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Patrick averaged 11.2 points and 4.3 rebounds at Butler this past season.

Even though he is no longer playing for his father, Patrick remains supportive of McCaffery's coaching career, as highlighted by his Instagram story about Moore being hired as an assistant coach.

NCAA Basketball: Division I Mens Championship-Siena vs Vanderbilt - Source: Imagn

Ronald Moore's history with Fran McCaffery

Moore is set to begin his coaching career alongside McCaffery at Penn. The 36-year-old is from Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, about 15 miles outside Philadelphia. He not only has ties to the area, but also to McCaffery himself.

McCaffery coached at Siena from 2005-2010. Moore played guard for the Saints from 2006-10. Together, the two found success.

NCAA Basketball: Division I Mens Championship-Siena vs Vanderbilt - Source: Imagn

The Saints were both the regular-season and MAAC conference tournament champions in 2008, 2009 and 2010. In 2008 and 2009, they made NCAA Tournament Round of 32 appearances.

Moore's impact was monumental in one of these second round appearances. In 2009, Siena defeated Ohio State in double overtime in the first round. Moore made a 3-pointer to tie the game late in the first overtime and drained another 3 with 3.9 seconds left in the second overtime to secure the win.

NCAA Basketball: Division I Championship-Ohio State vs Siena - Source: Imagn

Ronald Moore is the Saints' career assist leader with 823 and was inducted into Siena's Hall of Fame in 2017. He played professionally in Europe before retiring in 2021. Now, he's eager to begin his coaching career alongside McCaffrey.

"I am excited for this opportunity, especially to do it alongside Coach McCaffery who has been such an integral figure in my own basketball career," Moore said. "I look forward to working with him and helping bring Penn Basketball back to its place as the flagship program in the Ivy League."

Ronald Moore and McCaffrey will look to lead Penn to success together, the same way they did at Siena.

