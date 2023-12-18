Things heated up in yesterday's LSU Lady Tigers game, as head coach Kim Mulkey was ejected for almost coming to blows with the referee. The game itself was a blowout victory for LSU, with Angel Reese and Co. completely dominating 81-36.

However, the incident in question occurred with 4:56 minutes left on the clock when Mulkey vehemently disagreed with a charge called on forward Aneesah Morrow by referee Timothy Greene.

In images that are now circulating through the internet, Kim Mulkey can be seen stepping angrily into the court to chase Greene. A group of Lady Tigers players, led by Angel Reese, can be seen intervening to de-escalate a potentially violent scenario. Moreover, the crowd at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center began booing the referee.

After the game, Mulkey surprisingly agreed with the referee's decision to toss her out:

"He did the right thing, I think I helped him. I said, 'I’m not leaving you. You better toss me.’ He had no choice. I appreciate officials that know what you’re trying to do out there. I don’t appreciate bad calls, but that’s part of coaching."

Mulkey was slapped with two technical fouls, followed by an ejection.

The LSU Lady Tigers win: Angel Reese dominates, Kim Mulkey is expelled

Beyond the ignominious incident involving Kim Mulkey, the game was nothing but a recital by the LSU Lady Tigers. As we have come to expect, Angel Reese had another dominating performance. She recorded 25 points, 14 rebounds, and one assist in 28 minutes. Meanwhile, guard Flau'jae Johnson led the Lady Tigers in assists with five while also scoring 13 points and recording two rebounds.

With their dominant performance, the reigning national champs improve to 12-1 overall and maintain their No. 7 ranking in the AP Poll. They'll be back on the court on Wednesday night, hoping for another victory of the season against Coppin State.