“Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey are crushed”: Fans react as Paige Bueckers makes emotional speech

Paige Bueckers got emotional on Monday as she addressed the UConn faithful at the Huskies' championship rally on campus in Storrs, Connecticut. Fans cheered on the UConn star, who had to compose herself in the middle of her speech as tears flowed down her eyes.

Ad

Bueckers got choked up after telling the crowd that UConn has been a second home to her. Fans gave their love and support to Bueckers, who resumed her speech after 15 seconds following massive cheers from the crowd. Bueckers' voice was trembling as she concluded her message to the Huskies fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"I’m forever indebted to you guys,” Bueckers said (Timestamp 0:34). "We are all forever indebted to you guys. From the bottom of my heart, I love you. We all love you and thank you so much for everything."

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Bueckers breaking down during her speech. Some of them noticed the faces of UConn coaches Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey as Bueckers sat down following her message.

Ad

"Geno and CD are crushed," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Are both CD and Geno tearing up back there?" one fan asked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Geno in the back man i can’t 😭," one fan noted.

Here are some other reactions to Bueckers' emotional speech.

"This is so hard to watch without getting tears in my eyes," one fan replied.

"Find a place that you love as much as Paige loves UConn, and that loves you as much as UConn loves Paige," one fan shared.

Ad

"Let it out, girl. You deserve it all. And your story is just beginning…" one fan posted.

Paige Bueckers delivers in final collegiate game as UConn claims 12th national title

Paige Bueckers helped the Huskies end their nine-year NCAA title drought, recording 17 points, six rebounds, three dimes, two blocks and one steal in UConn's 82-59 victory over South Carolina in the national championship game.

Ad

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma hugs guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the second half of their national championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Amalie Arena. Photo: Imagn

Bueckers scored eight points in the first half to help the UConn Huskies build a 36-26 advantage at the break. She continued dropping buckets in the second half, scoring nine points in the third and fourth quarters for the Huskies, who captured their 12th NCAA title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here