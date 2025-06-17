Geno Auriemma gives his verdict on ex-UConn star Kaitlyn Chen after re-signing with Golden State Valkyries

UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma is all smiles right now as one of his now former players is back on an WNBA roster. On Sunday, the Golden State Valkyries announced through their Instagram account that they had re-signed Kaitlyn Chen after she was waived in the preseason.
In a video then posted by brwsports on Instagram, Auriemma was asked about his thoughts on the latest development regarding Chen.
"Let me tell you something, that's like the biggest surprise team in the WNBA. You know, and it's an expansion team having a better record than almost half the league. So, they're doing a great job out there coaching, organization-wise," Auriemma shared.
Auriemma also shared he will be in Dallas on Tuesday to watch Chen's Valkyries go up against another former UConn star in Paige Bueckers, who plays for the Wings.
"So, I'm going to be there tomorrow," he continued. "So, I'm going to go to the game, and it's cool that I'm going to get a chance to see both of them. But, yeah, she deserves to be in the league. Her competitiveness and her drive, she deserves to be in the league. She deserves to be playing professional basketball. So, I'm thrilled for her."
The 2024-25 Huskies won the national title by defeating the defending champion South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59.
After spending her first three years with the Princeton Tigers, Chen averaged 6.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in what was her lone year playing for UConn.
UConn's Kaitlyn Chen was selected with 30th overall pick of 2025 WNBA draft by Golden State Valkyries
In this year's WNBA Draft on April 14, Kaitlyn Chen was selected by the Golden State Valkyries with the 30th pick, which was the fifth pick in the third round. Chen then played two preseason games for Natalie Nakase's Valkyries, logging 11 minutes and tallying two points, three rebounds and an assist.
The San Marino, California, native was then waived by the team on May 14, just a day before the start of the 2025 WNBA season.
None of the Valkyries' three draft picks were on the team to start the season. Juste Jocyte, the team's No. 5 pick, opted to play in Europe. Meanwhile, Shyanne Sellers, who was picked No. 17, was also waived.
Golden State has a 5-5 record 10 games into its debut campaign, and is coming off a 76-70 home victory over the Seattle Storm on Saturday.
