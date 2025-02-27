Geno Auriemma says Diana Taurasi should coach in LA Olympics while discussing UConn legend's future plans

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi announced that she is retiring from playing basketball. The news shook the basketball community as the WNBA legend is one of the most decorated players of all time, and is adored by many.

During his media availability on Wednesday, Feb. 26, Diana Taurasi's college coach, Geno Auriemma, was asked about where the 6-foot guard could be headed post-playing career. He then responded by sharing that they talked about the possibility for her to coach the Team USA women's basketball team at the 2028 LA Olympics.

"I do think there's some basketball off-the-court related things that she's probably getting involved in, whatever that is. I said to her one day, I said, 'You know, you should be the Olympic coach. It's in LA.' She goes, 'I've never coached before.' Well, that's a shocker to everybody. Every coach you've played for thought you were trying to coach the team," Auriemma shared. (2:20)

"So, you've already coached. It's in LA, and you're from LA. It would be the most amazing thing. I think we were laughing about it and I think her response was, 'But, do I have to go to world championships and go to practice and go all those tours? Can I stay in LA and wait for the team to get there?,' he added.

"But, I'm sure there's something involving USA Basketball, the WNBA, the NBA, something that's going to have to involve her having some decision-making opportunities on how the game is going to go," Auriemma then concluded.

As for Auriemma and the current crop of UConn Huskies, they are preparing to face the No. 22-ranked Creighton Bluejays as the fifth-ranked team in the nation on Thursday, Feb. 27, at home.

Geno Auriemma details what happens when players retire, gives his take on Diana Taurasi

During the interview, Geno Auriemma also laid down what happens to players, especially of Diana Taurasi's caliber, when they retire. For him, it can only go in two directions, but he says that the 42-year-old may be in a special case given what she has brought to the game.

"The players in her situation tend to go one of two ways. They either completely walk away from it like, 'I've done enough. I've had it. I'm out, since I can't play at the level that I've always played at. I'm not going to touch a basketball ever again,'" Auriemma explained. (1:20)

"Then, there's others that hang on because it's their life, it's the only thing they know. It's the only interest they have. It's their identity...I don't think her future revolves around her playing the game at even pickup games or playing in a fun atmosphere, unless it's for her kids. I don't think there's a coaching aspect to it that she wouldn't enjoy," he then added.

Only time can tell where Diana Taurasi is truly headed now that her playing days are over. But, one thing's for certain, it's the fact that she deserves the rest and all the success she has received with her storied 20-year career, which started with the UConn Huskies.

