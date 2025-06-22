"Gettin scary" "Moving like his dad": Fans react as Chris Paul's son, Chris Paul Jr., makes Section 7 debut

Chris Paul Jr., son of the 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul, has made waves with his performances as of late. The San Antonio Spurs point guard's son and Class of 2028 player represented Campbell Hall and had a stellar debut game for his team at the Section 7 Circuit in Arizona.

'Courtside Films' uploaded some highlights of the 6-foot-1 guard as he showed his agility in the paint to convert some tough layups and found open teammates with incredible passes while also making some shots from beyond the arc.

"You can tell Chris Paul Jr. been in the lab! He went off in his Section 7 debut 👀 @littlechrisp @cp3 @section7az," the post was captioned.

Hoops fans saw Chris Paul Jr.'s highlight reel and shared their reactions in the comments.

Fans react as Chris Paul's son, Chris Paul Jr., makes Section 7 debut

"Gettin scary," a fan commented.

"Moving like his dad," added a fan.

"He is a solid guard, reminds me of how is pops played basketball 🏀, very strong 💪🏿 and under control.. A true point guard like his father ✊🏾🫡!!" another fan commended his skills.

"i seen way too many highlights of this yung fella to know that he gon do some amazing, he moves crazy, he dribbles crazy, he passes crazy cant wait to see him grow up and maitain the consitency he does," commented a fan.

"Wow like father like son… respect 🫡😎👍🏀," another comment read.

"Bro got way better 👏." a fan added.

Chris Paul Jr.'s Team CP3 leads Division C

After eight games in the Nike EYBL E15, Chris Paul Jr. helped his team to the first spot in Division C with a 6-2 record and six points.

Paul Jr. averaged 4.6 points, 1.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds in the circuit and scored in double digits against Meanstreets and Mac Irvin Fire.

Despite a 68-64 loss against Mac Irvin Fire, Paul Jr. had 13 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25:46 minutes. He also shot 75.0%, including 2-for-6 from behind the three-point arc.

He continued to perform well in the team's 74-64 win against Meanstreets, when he recorded 15 points on 45.5% shooting and 50.0% from beyond the arc. He also grabbed two rebounds, dished out one assist and stole the ball four times in 24:48 minutes.

Team CP3 will now face MOKAN, Bradley Beal Elite, Boo Williams and Team Herro in July.

