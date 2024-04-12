"Getting paid more than everybody else working there": Fans react as $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese links up with Raising Cane's ahead of WNBA Draft

Angel Reese's endorsement deal with fast-food chain Raising Cane's has sparked varied reactions from fans on X. The announcement made on social media of the $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese (per On3) includes a scheduled shift at their New York Location on April 12.

While some fans were excited, others questioned the use of athletes in promoting fast-food brands.

Here's a look at what fans had to say on X:

"Bet she getting paid more then everybody else working there."

Some fans were furious for using athletes to promote unhealthy junk food:

"Why are they obsessed with making athletes work at a fast food place? I would turn down the sponsorship for such disrespect," said one fan.

"God give her some wisdom to develop some humility, " said another.

Some were happy to see her grow as they applauded seeing her success off the court. They were surprised to see her making so much money at such a young age.

"'Bayou Barbie', keep making it, do what it do."

"These girls getting paid paid," said another fan.

Some also highlighted the fact that the other women's basketball players have already done that.

"National Champions Kamilla Cardoso and MiLaysia Fulwiley been there done that...," one fan stated.

Angel Reese's 2024 WNBA Draft Projection

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Albany Regional

Angel Reese has declared for the WNBA draft that is set to take place on April 15, 2024. ESPN projects Reese to be selected as the No. 8 pick in the first round, with Chicago Sky going after her.

Despite her fame, projections also indicated her rookie season salary may fall between $70,000 to $76,000, which also highlights the earning gap between the WNBA and the NBA.

Reese was a key player for LSU as she earned a unanimous first-team All-American honor in her junior season at LSU. She played a powerful role in leading LSU to its first National Championship in 2023, as she earned the title of Most Outstanding Player.

Moving forward to her senior season, she continued to shine and earned recognition as the SEC Player of the Year. She maintained impressive stats for LSU with an average of 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

