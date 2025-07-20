The Arenas family name continued to shine on the hardwood after the rising performances of Aloni Arenas, a standout in the 15U basketball circuit. SportsCenter NEXT shared a highlights reel of the eighth grader’s performance at the Adidas 3Stripes Select Basketball Circuit on Saturday.On Instagram, Hamiley Arenas reacted to Aloni's breakout performance with a proud two-word caption as he scored baskets at different levels on the court. The post included shots of Aloni suiting up for Compton Magic against Beauchamp Elite.&quot;Aloni Arenas getting buckets on 15U 🤯🔥&quot; read the caption on the post.“That guy, @aloniarenas,” Hamiley wrote.Gilbert Arenas’ daughter Hamiley drops 2-word reaction as brother Aloni Arenas impresses in 15u game - Image source: Instagram/hamileyarenas0One of the scenes showed Aloni driving hard to the rim and executing a difficult finish. The caption from SportsCenter Next further amplified the hype: “Rising 8th grader Aloni Arenas is up next 😳💯.”Aloni Arenas was born on June 1, 2011, not long after his father, Gilbert, wrapped up his lone season with the Orlando Magic. Aloni's basketball talent started turning heads early. While he was still in fifth grade, his father posted a video of Aloni’s impressive performance, dribbling past defenders and sinking deep 3-pointers. “Aloni Arenas up next 🙏🏿👌🏾🔥,” he proudly captioned the clip.Aloni Arenas’ mom, Laura Govan, reacts to impressive display at Adidas InvitationalAloni Arenas, a rising hooper and son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, turned heads this past weekend with a standout performance at the Adidas Invitational. On Saturday, an Instagram clip shared by SportsCenter Next captured Aloni battling for rebounds, finishing layups, scoring 3-pointers and providing assists. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing the impressive display, he received love from fans and his mom, Laura Govan. Competing with Compton Magic’s 15U squad, Aloni showed the kind of talent and tenacity that has made him one of the most exciting young prospects on the circuit. Govan expressed her excitement in the comments section.“That’s my baby ❤️❤️” Govan wrote.Aloni Arenas’ mom, Laura Govan, reacts to impressive display at Adidas Invitational - Image source: Instagram/hometeamhoopsGovan’s reaction drew dozens of likes and a few replies, echoing her pride and admiration. Aloni Arenas appeared to have consistently delivered impressive performances leading up to the Adidas Invitational.In seventh grade, a video of him scoring against high school players went viral in 2024, drawing attention across youth basketball circles. Even SportsCenter Next highlighted Aloni as a potential future NBA star in the making.