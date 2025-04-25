Gilbert Arenas’ daughter Hamiley posts heartfelt message for brother Alijah Arenas after worrying car crash

The class of 2025 prospect, Alijah Arenas, was involved in a serious car crash on Thursday morning. The 18-year-old, who is set to play basketball at USC in the fall, was the victim of a one-vehicle crash in a Tesla Cybertruck.

Ad

Arenas' little sister, Hamiley, showed support for her older brother amidst the scary situation. She posted a photo collage of herself and her brother on her Instagram story and wrote:

"I love you forever kid❤️"

Harmony Arenas shows love to her brother Alijah (Credit: Instagram/@hamileyarenas0)

Alijah Arenas was in the Cybertruck when it crashed and struck a fire hydrant and a tree in the Reseda area of the San Fernando Valley. A source told The Times that drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash.

Ad

Trending

The Los Angeles police department arrived just before 4:55 a.m. Arenas was pulled from the wreckage and taken to a hospital in serious condition. The Los Angeles Police Department later said that Arenas was in stable condition and didn't suffer any major bodily harm.

Sources also told ESPN that initial tests showed that Arenas didn't break any bones and has been placed in a medically induced coma.

Alijah Arenas receives support from USC

Arenas is a five-star shooting guard who committed to USC in January. The son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas will be a hometown hero for the Trojans, having grown up in Los Angeles County. He wrapped up his senior season at Chatsworth High School last month.

Ad

Following the accident, USC basketball coach Eric Musselman shared the Trojans' statement on X, which read:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alijah and his family following this morning's accident. Please keep him, his teammates and friends, and the entire Arenas family in your prayers,"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alijah Arenas had an impressive high school career, as he became the first high school boys' basketball player from Los Angeles to reach 3,000 career points. He was one of 48 players selected to play in the McDonald's All-American Games in April.

Arenas is known for his size, at 6'6" with a seven-foot wingspan, and his scoring abilities. He's a versatile guard with a high ceiling and will hopefully make a quick recovery from his car crash and take his skill set to USC in the fall as planned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here