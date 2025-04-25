Gilbert Arenas’ daughter Hamiley posts heartfelt message for brother Alijah Arenas after worrying car crash

The class of 2025 prospect, Alijah Arenas, was involved in a serious car crash on Thursday morning. The 18-year-old, who is set to play basketball at USC in the fall, was the victim of a one-vehicle crash in a Tesla Cybertruck.
Arenas' little sister, Hamiley, showed support for her older brother amidst the scary situation. She posted a photo collage of herself and her brother on her Instagram story and wrote:
"I love you forever kid❤️"
Alijah Arenas was in the Cybertruck when it crashed and struck a fire hydrant and a tree in the Reseda area of the San Fernando Valley. A source told The Times that drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash.
The Los Angeles police department arrived just before 4:55 a.m. Arenas was pulled from the wreckage and taken to a hospital in serious condition. The Los Angeles Police Department later said that Arenas was in stable condition and didn't suffer any major bodily harm.
Sources also told ESPN that initial tests showed that Arenas didn't break any bones and has been placed in a medically induced coma.
Alijah Arenas receives support from USC
Arenas is a five-star shooting guard who committed to USC in January. The son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas will be a hometown hero for the Trojans, having grown up in Los Angeles County. He wrapped up his senior season at Chatsworth High School last month.
Following the accident, USC basketball coach Eric Musselman shared the Trojans' statement on X, which read:
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alijah and his family following this morning's accident. Please keep him, his teammates and friends, and the entire Arenas family in your prayers,"
Alijah Arenas had an impressive high school career, as he became the first high school boys' basketball player from Los Angeles to reach 3,000 career points. He was one of 48 players selected to play in the McDonald's All-American Games in April.
Arenas is known for his size, at 6'6" with a seven-foot wingspan, and his scoring abilities. He's a versatile guard with a high ceiling and will hopefully make a quick recovery from his car crash and take his skill set to USC in the fall as planned.
