Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, is already putting in work at USC, as he gears up for his freshman season with the Trojans. On Friday, USC's official Instagram page gave fans a first look at the 6-foot-6 guard in action, sharing photos of him training alongside his new teammates with a caption that read:

Ad

"Day 1 for No. 0."

Ad

Trending

The post drew plenty of reactions from fans online, and among them were comments from both of Arenas' parents. His father, Gilbert Arenas, and his mother, Laura Govan, each dropped fire emoji reactions to show their support and excitement.

The post also sparked a wave of fan reactions, with many excited to finally see Alijah Arenas on the court in USC colors.

"He's here," one fan said.

"It's time to work. Top 3 pick upcoming," another fan wrote.

Ad

"Let's Goooooooooo. Can't wait for this season #FightOn," a fan added.

For some fans, the post felt even more special given the frightening car crash he survived back in April. Many expressed gratitude and relief just to see him healthy and back doing what he loves.

"Glad to see him healthy," one fan said.

"Crazy to think he crawled outta that burning boxcar just a few weeks ago…," another fan wrote.

Ad

Gilbert Arenas and ex-wife Laura Govan react to Alijah Arenas' first snaps from USC practice. (Images via Instagram @uschops)

Alijah Arenas' car crash back in April happened while he was driving a Tesla Cybertruck. He was rescued in time and rushed to the hospital, where he was placed in an induced coma. Now fully recovered, he's back on the court and ready to pick up his basketball journey right where he left off.

Ad

"I think he knows the offense on paper": USC coach Eric Musselman on Alijah Arenas' learning curve as he joins USC training

Alijah Arenas wasn't able to join the USC Trojans in training right away. However, he made sure to remain close to the team and stayed connected with head coach Eric Musselman.

Ad

According to Musselman, Arenas has already gained a solid understanding of the team's system and what's expected of him on the court, even before officially stepping into practice.

"You know, usually Alijah is following me around the court and talking to me," Musselman said via LA Times' Ryan Kartje. "So, I think he knows the offense on paper, maybe, better than anyone on our team. So he's got an innate ability to kind of see things in a different manner.

Ad

"Now, when he has to go live and he's in there, it's a different story, maybe than seeing it on paper, or seeing it from the sidelines. But I would anticipate him picking it up really quick," he added.

Expand Tweet

How do you think Alijah Arenas and the USC Trojans will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here