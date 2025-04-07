"Girl leave" "Revenge tour 2": Fans divided over Raven Johnson's remarks on potential South Carolina return

South Carolina guard and captain Raven Johnson could not lead the No. 1-seeded Gamecocks to a second consecutive national championship on Sunday evening. The Gamecocks were blown out 82-59 by the No. 2-seeded UConn Huskies, led by the talented Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong.

During her postgame news conference, the popular Johnson gave a hint about her future. She was asked by a reporter in the dressing room whether the national championship game result changed her decision about her future.

"Continuing a winning habit," Raven Johnson said. "Making it to the Final Four in all my years and that's big. A lot of people cannot say that they've been here four years in a Final Four. And not only Final Fours, national championships.

"So, I think that's big and you never know, I might come back. So, that was probably not the end, you never know. It's made me think a little bit. 'Cause I would like to end it on a good note."

College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to Raven Johnson hinting at coming back to college basketball.

Some fans were more open to her returning next season.

"Raven’s Revenge Tour 2," one fan tweeted.

"She love to compete and don’t take loses right I love her mindset," another fan tweeted.

"Part 2 revenge tour let’s go!" one fan tweeted.

Dawn Staley weighs in on Raven Johnson's future

Raven Johnson has been at South Carolina for four years, although she only played two games during her freshman year after sustaining a season-ending injury. She has played a key role in the Gamecocks winning two national titles.

During her postgame news conference after the loss to the UConn Huskies, Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley spoke about the fiery Johnson's future.

“Raven and her family will sit down. I’m not in a rush. I hope she’s not in a rush,” Staley said (0:35). “But she does have to think about what the next level looks like for her. I’m never going to tell anybody to stay or to go. I always leave it up to them to make that decision.

"Raven, like many other players, of our former players in that situation, they’ll come up with what’s best for them. Whatever that is, we’re going to support it.”

Johnson averaged 4.9 points on 35.7% shooting from the floor and 29.5% from beyond the arc, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Gamecocks this season while acting as a facilitator for South Carolina.

After her Final Four performance against the Texas Longhorns, Raven Johnson's WNBA readiness was pointed out by UConn legend Diana Taurasi. Should she opt to return to college basketball, Johnson will have an extra year of eligibility remaining.

