Miami star Haley Cavinder had the internet buzzing on Wednesday after an Instagram post featuring pictures of herself and her twin sister Hanna.

"when they sleep on you, tuck them in," Haley wrote in the caption with a 'kiss' emoji.

Trending

The phrase, which in layman's terms translates to "stay calm and gracious, even when others don’t recognize what you bring to the table," garnered reactions from fans, her loved ones and other college athletes.

"we luv home base," Hanna, the other half of the Cavinder twins commented.

Immediately after, the 5-foot-6 Miami guard added two more comments.

"& give them a goodnight kiss," she wrote.

"put the fries in the bag," Hanna commented again.

Hanna Cavinder commented on Haley's post "Yes ma’ams

Haley Cavinder's boyfriend, Jake Ferguson, who plays for the Dallas Cowboys and with whom she celebrated their first anniversary in September, also joined in the fun.

"Talk to em 1-4," Ferguson wrote to which Haley replied with a love emoji.

Jake Ferguson commented on Haley's post

Olivia Dunne, the celebrated LSU gymnast and highest-valued female NIL athlete, with a valuation of $4 million had this to say:

"Yes ma’am."

Olivia Dunne commented on Haley's post

Haley's other sister Natalie Cavinder chimed in as well.

"Can’t wait to see you guys" Natalie commented.

Cavinder's sister Natalie commented on her post

Haley Cavinder shares her inspiring fitness journey on Instagram

Haley Cavinder has been a key player for the Miami Hurricanes this season. She has a huge social media presence and is also praised for her fitness and athleticism.

On Friday, Haley posted a motivational story on her Instagram, reflecting on her fitness journey.

"Looking at old pics, something I’ve learned over the years is that the scale doesn’t tell the full story," she wrote. "By lifting weights, eating enough protein, and understanding what my body truly needs to thrive, I weigh more now, but look leaner and feel stronger than I ever have."

"When I stopped obsessing over the scale and started focusing on building strength, dialing in nutrition, and how I felt day-to-day, everythingggggg changed."

After a season-long break, Haley Cavinder returned to the court as if she had never left. She scored 12 points in Miami's season opener and against Florida on Saturday, she dropped 31 points.

Through four games this campaign, the Indiana native is averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Haley and Miami will play the Campbell Fighting Camels on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here