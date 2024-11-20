Miami’s Haley Cavinder shoots 2-word reply for Livvy Dunne’s glam snaps from BF Paul Skenes MLB ROTY ceremony

Miami Hurricanes hooper Haley Cavinder could not stop herself from reacting to LSU star gymnast Livvy Dunne and her boyfriend, the Pittsburgh Pirates' rising talent, Paul Skenes' celebratory snaps on Monday as he won the 2024 MLB National League Rookie of the Year award.

Dunne wore a glamorous, red strappy dress she bought from Walmart, as she mentioned in one of the fans' comments. She incorporated minimal makeup and accessories into her look. Skenes, on the other hand, contrasted his girlfriend's outfit by choosing a blue suit with a white button-down underneath. The images showed her holding a cookie cake for the Rookie of the Year.

The caption of the post was:

"that was cool."

Many fans and Livvy Dunne's friends reacted to the post. Haley Cavinder wrote two words for her:

"top wag 🔥🔥."

Image Credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

The NL ROTY ceremony grabbed the attention of fans not only because of Skenes' win but also because of his stoic reaction during the big announcement. A video of the former LSU baseball star went viral on the internet. Skenes stayed cool and calm while others cheered when his name was announced.

Haley Cavinder becomes USBWA's National Player of the Week

Haley Cavinder's debut after her year-long hiatus from college basketball has been nothing but successful. The 23-year-old hooper helped the Hurricanes win three straight games, averaging 21.5 points per game on 51.4%. Her performance earned an honor from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association as the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week.

Her game-high points came against Florida where she amassed 31 points (on 13-for-23 shooting), six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Miami (4-0) next hosts Campbell on Friday.

Before returning to college basketball, Haley, along with her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, wanted to focus on working on their several social media and business deals. Known as the NIL queens in the NCAA, the twins have a massive following on various social media platforms.

