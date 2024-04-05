"Go back to being the main character" "Run away": College hoops fans divided over Hailey Van Lith's NCAA transfer portal decision 

LSU basketball star Hailey Van Lith made headlines by entering the transfer portal after just one season with the Tigers. The 22-year-old guard, who previously played for Louisville, averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game during her time at LSU.

Van Lith's decision to transfer came amidst the news of her star teammate Angel Reese declaring for the WNBA draft. The 5-foot-7 guard joined LSU last April to play alongside star players like Reese, Annesah Morrow, Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams.

During her time at LSU, Van Lith had a less prominent offensive role, resulting in a decline in her stats from Louisville. She had an average of 19.7 points per game at Louisville. Van Lith's decision has sparked divided opinion among college hoops fans, with some supporting her choice, while others questioned her decision to leave.

Here's how fans reacted on X, formerly Twitter:

"She's waiting to see who wins the title this year so she can join them," said one fan.

"This is a good move for her. She didn't have one of her better seasons. Give herself chance to raise her stock some."

Many fans were furious about her leaving Louisville where she was phenomenal and had better stats:

"Should have never left Louisville. Went from being a top prospect to blamed for LSU's failures. That's karma for being hateful to the ville after they showed her nothing but love."

"If she's tryin to get the spotlight, find a place where she can be a SG [senior guard] again. Went from almost 20 ppg tp 11.6 and FG% drop cause no offense designed for her and she's takingout of rhythm shots. Gotta land where she can be #1 or 2 option."

As she never got her role and played out of position at LSU, and that too under Angel Reese's shadow, fans asked to find a place where she is the primary face:

"Go back to being the main character. Role playing is not for everyone," said one fan.

Some fans were also furious about her decision to leave, highlighting that she is not capable enough:

"When the going gets tough. Run away," said a fan.

"Hailey Van Lith can't handle the heat and pressure, just a front runner. The Iowa Hawkeyes own her," said one fan.

"She played horribly against IOWA, had nothing to do with Caitlin... her offense, Defense and decision making was off!," said another.

Where could Van Lith land next season?

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Albany Regional

Hailey Van Lith's decision not to enter the WNBA draft leaves her with the option to return to college for a fifth season. She has the potential to become a great player, but she needs to find a place where she is given the role she loves to play.

A potential destination for Van Lith could be South Carolina, with its strong unbeaten record and conference presence. Stanford also offers a legacy program on the West Coast. Washington State could also be a possible location, being Van Lith's hometown.

