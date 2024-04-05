"Only one other than Steph Curry that can do that": Former National champ Jim Boeheim commends $3.2M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's shooting skills

Caitlin Clark has emerged as a sensational player in women's college basketball, leaving fans around the world praising her exceptional shooting powers. Recently, former national champion Jim Boeheim showered praise on Clark's shooting abilities. He compared her with NBA star Steph Curry.

During an interview on the "Dan Patrick Show", Boeheim talked about how brave Catilin is, as she has the skills and audacity to take shots from anywhere on the court just like Curry:

"Would you allow Caitlin Clark, if you were her coach, to shoot the way she shoots?" asked Dan Patrick.

Boeheim replied:

"And further, and further back if she wants. She's like Steph Curry. Do you think Steve Kerr ever tells Steph Curry that, 'Steph, don't take that shot?' Steph Curry has been on the roll for the past seven or eight years. She's the only one that I've seen, other than Steph Curry, that can do that. She's incredible. She's the best player too, I've said it all year."

Expand Tweet

Boeheim further revealed that he drove to Albany specifically to see Clark play and that he had done it after 50 years when he went to see Pete Marovic play when Boeheim was only 21. He also praised her exceptional passing skills by comparing her with Magic Johnson.

In her last five matches, Clark has a total record of 25 three-pointers. She has also proved her shooting powers by keeping a 3-point field goal percentage of 38% and a free throw percentage of 86.2%.

Clark has achieved a lot throughout the season. She has broken many records and has also won the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year Award for the past two seasons (including this season). Furthermore, she boasts an NIL value of $3.2 million (per On3).

Clark averages 32.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game this season. In her past five games, she scored 163 points, including her performance in the last game against the LSU Tigers, where she scored a total of 41 points to eliminate LSU from March Madness 2024.

Also Read: "Another reason why Caitlin Clark's the GOAT": College hoops world celebrates Iowa guard's Naismith success ahead of Final Four showdown

Caitlin Clark's Iowa Final Four Odds

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four Previews

After dominating and defeating LSU in the Elite Eight matchup, the Iowa Hawkeyes have advanced to the Final Four of the tournament. Being just two steps away from the title glory, they will face UConn on Friday, April 5.

According to Sportsline, the spread for the match is in favor of the Iowa Hawkeyes by 2.5 points. In terms of money line, Iowa has -142 odds, while UConn looks underdogs with +116 odds. The over/under for the match is set at 162.5 points as well.

Also Read: "Caitlin Clark isn't the only one who has had offers from BIG3": WNBA star Kelsey Plum shares reaction to Ice Cube's $5 million deal for Iowa guard

Do you think Iowa will prove the odds right to advance to the NCAA Title finals on Saturday? Let us know in the comments section below.