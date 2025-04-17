"Go be great" "God did": Raven Johnson & MiLaysia Fulwiley react to ex-South Carolina star Sania Feagin's snaps from 2025 WNBA draft

South Carolina forward Sania Feagin was selected 21st overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2025 WNBA draft. Former teammates MiLaysia Fulwiley, Chloe Kitts and Raven Johnson celebrated her achievement on Instagram.

The 2025 WNBA draft was nothing short of an exciting and glamorous affair. Official invitees and many other hoopers posed on the Orange Carpet. One of whom was Feagin, who wore a high-slit gown for the event.

On Wednesday, the McDonald’s All-American shared a gratitude-filled post on Instagram, and Kitts, Fulwiley, Johnson and other former teammates reacted to the post.

Fulwiley wrote:

"god did ! 😈😈😈🥹🔒"

"❤️❤️go be great," Johnson commented.

"my shaylaaa🥹," Kitts chimed in.

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia, and step-dad Ameen also commented.

Image Credit: @supreme.nia's Instagram post's comment section

MiLaysia Fulwiley shares message for South Carolina team and fans

Many fans were shocked when it was reported that the star player of Dawn Staley's squad would enter the transfer portal. MiLaysia Fulwiley has been an important part of South Carolina, helping the team win last year's national championship title.

On Thursday, she announced on Instagram that she would hit the transfer portal. The 5-foot-10 guard penned a heartfelt message for the fans of South Carolina and Dawn Staley.

"I want to begin by thanking my hometown of Columbia, South Carolina," she wrote. "Without my village, I wouldn't be where I am today, chasing my dreams. Thank you to Coach (Dawn) Staley, the entire South Carolina staff and my teammates for the unforgettable memories we've created together. Most importantly, thank you to the FAMS (nickname for fans of the team), for embracing me and supporting me over the past two years."

"After thoughtful consideration, I've decided to enter the transfer portal. I'm excited for what's next and grateful for all the continued love and support."

Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points last season and was named the SEC Sixth Player of the Year in March.

