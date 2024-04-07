"Go Purdue": $400 million worth Shaquille O'Neal and son Shareef show support to Zach Edey's team in Final Four matchup

The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four saw an impressive turnout of stars, including Shaquille O'Neal and his family, who attended the games together.

At the State Farm Stadium, $400 million worth Shaq shared a video on his social media, recording his experience alongside his son Shareef, who currently plays in the NBA G-League.

The father-son duo sat courtside as they watched the Purdue Boilermakers defeat the NC State Wolfpack, gaining their place in the National Championship Game.

It turns out that this result was exactly what the family had hoped for, with O'Neal making his fandom for Purdue, led by Zach Edey well-known.

"Hi, I'm Shaquille O'Neal with my son Shareef O'Neal. We're at the Final Four baby. Go Purdue!"

Expand Tweet

Shaquille O'Neal in college

A legendary NBA player with four championships and a league MVP title to his name, Shaquille O'Neal, first showcased his dominance at the collegiate level while playing for the LSU Tigers.

During his three seasons with the team, the big man played in 90 games and had an average of over 21 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. His dominance was apparent on both ends of the court, evident in his average of 4.6 blocks a night.

A back-to-back SEC Player of the Year and the recipient of the AP National Player of the Year award, O'Neal was instrumental in LSU's Conference title victory in 1991, during his sophomore season.

Zach Edey dominates in the battle of the big men

During the Purdue-NC State matchup, the big man got a taste of his favorite brand of basketball: post-play with dominant interior scoring. It was thanks to Zach Edey, the imposing center for the Boilermakers.

As the back-to-back National Player of the Year, Edey has been a dominant presence throughout the NCAA Tournament, averaging 30 points and double-digit rebounds. His scoring pace places him just 65 points shy from breaking the all-time NCAA scoring record for a single tournament.

In the game against the Wolfpack, it was an all-around effort from Edey. Standing at 7'4", he added 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists, leading Purdue to a comfortable victory.

On the defensive end, he was instrumental in limiting DJ Burns to just 8 points, backing up his pre-game comments about focusing on the NC State Center to contain his immense talent on the court.

Looking ahead, the Boilermakers will take on the winner of the UConn versus Alabama game in the final match of the NCAA tournament.

Who do you think presents a better chance for Edey to break the scoring record?