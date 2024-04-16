"Going to miss you": Raven Johnson emotionally bids farewell to South Carolina teammate Kamilla Cardoso following WNBA transition 

An understandably emotional Raven Johnson recently went on X/Twitter to bid farewell to former teammate Kamilla Cardoso, who has now been drafted into the WNBA after an illustrious career in South Carolina.

The two teammates have notably been close, sharing numerous moments together – most especially during the Gamecocks` national title victory over Iowa last March. To celebrate Cardoso`s new chapter, Johnson posted this on X/Twitter:

"Just got real!!!! Going to miss you @Kamillascsilva #LoveU4Life Tears of joy!!!!", Johnson said.

Cardoso went to the Chicago Sky in this year`s incredibly stacked 2024 WNBA draft. The towering 6-foot-7 Brazilian was the No. 3 pick, following Indiana`s Caitlin Clark and LA`s Cameron Brink. Furthermore, she is going to the Windy City as an up-and-coming teammate to Angel Reese, who was also selected by the Sky with the No. 7 pick.

Cardoso finished her career in South Carolina as the consensus best player on an already immensely balanced team. She and Raven Johnson were critical in the Lady Gamecocks` run to the championship against Iowa. While Cardoso was scoring and grabbing rebounds, Johnson stepped up on defense hounding Caitlin Clark and limiting her comfortable touches on the floor.

Now, SC will most likely be looking to Johnson as the next player up, with the 5-foot-9 guard from Atlanta earning herself a bigger, heavier responsibility.

Kamilla Cardoso and Raven Johnson`s deep bonds

Anyone who`s closely watched South Carolina these past couple of years could clearly see that Kamilla Cardoso and Raven Johnson are incredibly tight-knit.

The two young women consider each other best friends, and not just on the court but also off it – as evidenced by Johnson`s own words. This connection goes back to the first few days of them meeting, when Cardoso herself, still a newcomer to SC, didn`t know how to speak English (via ABC News 4):

"Kamilla's my best friend on and off the court. This will mean a lot to her. There's no better way than winning this for her and her leaving on a good note," Johnson said.

She added:

"I remember when she first got here she was looking at all the players like we were weird. She didn't know a lick of English. I remember walking toward her and she didn't know nothing I was saying and I had to realize that so I was using my phone to talk to her."

Now, South Carolina looks towards the future as Cardoso aims to make an impact on the WNBA.

