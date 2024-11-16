“Gonna be nicer than Bronny”: Hoops fans make bold prediction for Kiyan Anthony’s college future after big decision

Kiyan Anthony finally ended months of uncertainty about his college decision today, as he announced his commitment to Syracuse from the 2025-26 season. Kiyan, the son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, will follow in his father's footsteps and is set to grow the Anthony family legacy as a second-generation athlete with the Orange.

Kiyan's announcement triggered college basketball fans to make comparisons with another second-generation athlete, Bronny James. The eldest son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James joined him at the Los Angeles Lakers as a second-round pick in this year's draft after a one-year college basketball career with the USC Trojans.

Some fans believed Carmelo Anthony's teenage son could become even better than Bronny through his development at Syracuse, sharing their opinions on Instagram through their comments. SportsCenter shared a post revealing Kiyan's announcement through a clever render of an image of Carmelo Anthony from his Syracuse days.

Kiyan Anthony was instantly compared to Bronny James after committing to Syracuse (Image Source: @sportscenter/Instagram)

"Kiyan gonna be nicer than Bronny mark my words," said one fan.

"He 100 times better than Bronny.. ranked 1 in NYC," said another.

Another fan added, "He’s actually good tho unlike Bronny."

Many fans were thrilled with Kiyan's decision, showing their eagerness to see him don the Orange's colors next season.

Fans were also keen to see what Kiyan Anthony could do at Syracuse next year (Image Source: @sportscenter/Instagram)

"Just like that, SU is a powerhouse again," said one fan.

"That’s dope good luck young man," said another.

Another fan added, "Bro NIL bouta be ridiculous."

Kiyan Anthony reveals how Syracuse differed from USC in recruiting approach

In a recent appearance on "The Jimmy Fallon Show", Carmelo Anthony revealed that his alma mater, Syracuse and USC were leading the race for his signature among his initial list of six programs. Kiyan admitted he was tempted by the Trojans till the very end, but was ultimately impressed with the Orange's efforts to rope in the four-star prospect for next season.

"There was a point where I was about to choose USC but I kept talking with my parents and ultimately decided to go with Cuse," Kiyan Anthony said via 247Sports.com.

"Coach Brendan Straughn and Coach Autry would reach call me every day. The separating factor between them and USC was that the USC whole coaching staff would call me a lot but Syracuse would show up to my house and practices.

"They really showed interest. They came with presentations more than just basketball. They covered dorms, in-house stuff, NIL, and all that stuff. It was more than basketball with the coaches. They showed the full play of what they can offer," he added.

Kiyan Anthony will look to finish his high school basketball career at Long Island Lutheran High on a high note, before embarking on the next chapter of his basketball career.

