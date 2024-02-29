Gonzaga vs San Francisco basketball injury report and predictions, February 29: Latest on Isaiah Hawthorne and more

The 23rd-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs and the San Francisco Dons are getting ready for some West Coast Conference action tonight but the injury report will play a factor in what the game looks like. Let's take a deeper dive into the injury report and discuss the most up-to-date information for the roster.

Gonzaga vs San Francisco basketball injury report

Isaiah Hawthorne, San Francisco

Junior forward Isaiah Hawthorne has been officially listed as questionable with a concussion entering this game. He has not appeared in the previous three games as he is recovering from the injury.

Hawthorne has not played since Feb. 10 and has appeared in 27 games, as he is averaging 4.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.7 steals over the course of 12.6 minutes per game.

Luka Krajnovic, Gonzaga

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are going to be without freshman guard Luka Krajnovic as he recovers from a broken left hand. He has played in 12 games this season but will not be on the court for the remainder of the regular season.

Gonzaga vs San Francisco predictions

This Gonzaga Bulldogs and the San Francisco Dons are expected to have a highly competitive game as both teams are on the bubble and a win here could be a solid addition to their resume. ESPN Bet has the Bulldogs favored by 3.5 points on the road here and they should wind up winning the game.

These programs are very similar and each has 22 wins this year but the Bulldogs' offense has been a tier better than what we have seen out of the Dons this year.

The difference in rebounding is also a major factor, as Gonzaga is averaging 40.2 total rebounds per game while San Francisco is averaging 34.2 total rebounds per game.

San Francisco has been a solid team but this game is going to lean towards Gonzaga getting closer to locking in as one of the 64 teams in the NCAA Tournament.

