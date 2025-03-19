  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "Gotta stop giving everyone a platform," "UNDOUBTEDLY KNOWS BALL": Hoops fans react to viral ring girl Sydney Thomas' March Madness bracket

"Gotta stop giving everyone a platform," "UNDOUBTEDLY KNOWS BALL": Hoops fans react to viral ring girl Sydney Thomas' March Madness bracket

By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified Mar 19, 2025 22:34 GMT
Viral ring girl Sydney Thomas on IG. Image via @iamsydneythomas
Viral ring girl Sydney Thomas on IG. Image via @iamsydneythomas

Popular ring girl Sydney Thomas set college hoops fans buzzing with reactions after she released her March Madness bracket on Wednesday. The Alabama college student predicted that her school's men's basketball team will win the NCAA Tournament this year, topping Missouri in the final after beating No. 1 seed Houston in the Final Four semifinal.

Ad

Some of the biggest surprises of the bracket were No. 6 Missouri beating No. 2 Michigan State and No. 12 seed UC San Diego reaching the Elite Eight. In addition, Thomas predicted that the NCAA's overall no. 1 seed, Auburn, will suffer a major upset to No. 16 seed Alabama State.

The bracket was submitted on the NCAA's website, which was shared on March Madness men's basketball Instagram.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans stormed the comments section to share their reactions to the bracket. While some dismissed the bracket as naive and biased, others believe it showed Thomas knows how college basketball works.

Here are comments from those who disagree with her bracket.

"We gotta stop giving everyone a platform," a fan wrote.
"Giving an ig model a platform like this is just frying the brains of a younger audience. SMH," another fan wrote.
Ad
"At this point post my bracket," a fan commented.
College hoop fans react to Sydney Thomas men&#039;s basketball NCAA tourney bracket
College hoop fans react to Sydney Thomas men's basketball NCAA tourney bracket

Here are comments by those who agreed with Thomas' bracket:

Ad
"UNDOUBTEDLY KNOWS BALL," a fan commented.
"In Sydney Thomas we trust💯," another fan commented.
"Unparalleled ball knowledge having Mizzou in the Final Four," a fan wrote.
College hoop fans react to Sydney Thomas&#039; men&#039;s basketball NCAA tourney bracket.
College hoop fans react to Sydney Thomas' men's basketball NCAA tourney bracket.

Sydney Thomas opens up about her newfound fame

Viral boxing ring girl Sydney Thomas has opened up about her struggles since becoming famous. Thomas became an internet sensation when she worked as a ring girl for the controversial Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson fight in November. Fans crowned her the real winner of the event, which was largely viewed as disappointing.

Ad

Since becoming famous, Thomas has hung out with celebrities and attended prestigious events, including the Grammys earlier this month; an F1 event in Las Vegas, where she celebrated her 21st birthday; and Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

"I get people coming up to me now and asking for pictures. That's been an adjustment for me," she said to Daily Mail before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles' SuperBowl game in February. "It's weird walking around in public now and getting recognized. I never really thought that's a position I'd be in. It's great, but it's also a bit overwhelming."

Thomas continues to work with Paul's Most Valuable Promotions outfit while managing her social media accounts which have seen an upsurge of followers.

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी