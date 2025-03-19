"Gotta stop giving everyone a platform," "UNDOUBTEDLY KNOWS BALL": Hoops fans react to viral ring girl Sydney Thomas' March Madness bracket

Popular ring girl Sydney Thomas set college hoops fans buzzing with reactions after she released her March Madness bracket on Wednesday. The Alabama college student predicted that her school's men's basketball team will win the NCAA Tournament this year, topping Missouri in the final after beating No. 1 seed Houston in the Final Four semifinal.

Some of the biggest surprises of the bracket were No. 6 Missouri beating No. 2 Michigan State and No. 12 seed UC San Diego reaching the Elite Eight. In addition, Thomas predicted that the NCAA's overall no. 1 seed, Auburn, will suffer a major upset to No. 16 seed Alabama State.

The bracket was submitted on the NCAA's website, which was shared on March Madness men's basketball Instagram.

Fans stormed the comments section to share their reactions to the bracket. While some dismissed the bracket as naive and biased, others believe it showed Thomas knows how college basketball works.

Here are comments from those who disagree with her bracket.

"We gotta stop giving everyone a platform," a fan wrote.

"Giving an ig model a platform like this is just frying the brains of a younger audience. SMH," another fan wrote.

"At this point post my bracket," a fan commented.

Here are comments by those who agreed with Thomas' bracket:

"UNDOUBTEDLY KNOWS BALL," a fan commented.

"In Sydney Thomas we trust💯," another fan commented.

"Unparalleled ball knowledge having Mizzou in the Final Four," a fan wrote.

Sydney Thomas opens up about her newfound fame

Viral boxing ring girl Sydney Thomas has opened up about her struggles since becoming famous. Thomas became an internet sensation when she worked as a ring girl for the controversial Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson fight in November. Fans crowned her the real winner of the event, which was largely viewed as disappointing.

Since becoming famous, Thomas has hung out with celebrities and attended prestigious events, including the Grammys earlier this month; an F1 event in Las Vegas, where she celebrated her 21st birthday; and Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

"I get people coming up to me now and asking for pictures. That's been an adjustment for me," she said to Daily Mail before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles' SuperBowl game in February. "It's weird walking around in public now and getting recognized. I never really thought that's a position I'd be in. It's great, but it's also a bit overwhelming."

Thomas continues to work with Paul's Most Valuable Promotions outfit while managing her social media accounts which have seen an upsurge of followers.

