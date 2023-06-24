Gradey Dick Instagram: Raptors top pick impersonating a "near-to perfect" Donald Duck on live television skyrockets his social media fan following

The Toronto Raptors made a splash on NBA draft night by selecting Gradey Dick with the 13th overall pick. The versatile forward impressed, showcasing his unique talent and fashion sense.

Dick dazzled with his red suit that he said was a nod to "The Wizard of Oz," his favorite movie. The former Kansas star also showed off his personality and humor by doing a spot-on Donald Duck voice during an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Gradey Dick's impersonation of Donald Duck is UNREAL

Gradey Dick became a fan favorite on social media with his suit and voice, as he received compliments and applause for his charm and confidence. His Instagram account also gained a lot of new followers after he stole the show on draft night.

He now has 250 thousand followers on Instagram and more than 25 thousand followers on Twitter.

Here are some of the fan-reactions to his impression:

Toronto Raptors fans should be excited about the No. 13 overall pick. Dick was a sharpshooter in his freshman year at Kansas, and he has a lot of room to grow at 19 years old. Plus, Dick is 6-foot-8, so he has the size to match his shooting skill.

Raptors bet on Gradey Dick’s shooting prowess signals commitment to versatile forwards

Gradey Dick of the Kansas Jayhawks

The Raptors have realized that they need to change their approach to drafting prospects. For too long, they have relied on developing mediocre shooters into decent ones, but that has not translated into wins lately. Toronto has ranked 27th in the league in true shooting percentage for two straight seasons. At some point, you have to bring in some natural scorers who can light it up.

That's why they picked Gradey Dick, who has a proven shooting record. It also suggests that the Raptors might want to keep their trio of versatile forwards — Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby and Scottie Barnes — intact.

Things could change, but if they were going to trade one of them, draft night would have been the most logical time to do so.

Dick has a promising future ahead of him in Toronto. He has already charmed many fans with his charisma and skill, and he will soon have an opportunity to prove what he can do on the hardwood as well.

