Hailey Van Lith, Sedona Prince celebrate with fans as TCU clinches Big 12 championship

Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince celebrated with TCU fans after the Horned Frogs clinched the Big 12 championship on Sunday. The two TCU stars sent the away fans into a frenzy when they met them outside Foster Pavilion to celebrate their first-ever Big 12 title.

Van Lith and Prince were seen hugging the away supporters in a clip posted by Jimmy McGrath on X (formerly Twitter). The Horned Frogs duo jumped in joy as the fans repeatedly shouted TCU.

Another video showed Van Lith giving high-fives to fans, who were on the opposite end of a glass wall. She raised her arms in triumph after celebrating with the TCU supporters, beaming with pride at the feat they just accomplished.

The Horned Frogs entered the record books, becoming the first TCU team to win the Big 12 basketball championship. They did it the hard way, beating powerhouse team Baylor 51-48 on the road. The Big 12 title was at stake in the weekend showdown, with both teams carrying identical 15-2 records in the conference heading into their blockbuster clash.

Points were hard to come by in this contest, with both teams struggling with their field-goal shooting. The TCU Horned Frogs entered the final period with a slim 38-36 lead, and they stretched that advantage to 49-39 with 1:49 left after the Baylor Bears missed their first 11 attempts from the floor to start the fourth quarter.

The Bears clawed their way back in the final minute as nerves started to hit the Frogs. TCU missed five of its eight free-throw attempts in the final 30 seconds, helping Baylor cut the deficit to a single possession. The Bears had an opportunity to tie the game with six seconds left but Yaya Felder missed her 3-point attempt.

Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince star in TCU's win over Baylor

The TCU Horned Frogs relied on their biggest stars to get the job done in Waco. Sedona Prince dominated for TCU, scoring 16 points and grabbing 19 rebounds in 38 minutes of action. She shot 7-for-17 from the field and knocked down both of her free-throw attempts.

TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith (#10) controls the ball as Baylor Bears guard Jada Walker (#11) defends during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Photo: Imagn

Hailey Van Lith, who joined TCU from LSU before the start of the season, added 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting. She also had two assists, two rebounds and two blocks in the narrow win.

