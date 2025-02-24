Hailey Van Lith stats today: How did the TCU star fare vs West Virginia? (Feb. 23)

Hailey Van Lith and the 10th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs extended their winning streak to five games on Sunday, beating the 17th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers 71-50 at Schollmaier Arena. Van Lith was one of two players to score in double figures for the Horned Frogs, who improved their record to 26-3.

Van Lith led all scorers with 26 points. She shot 8-for-12 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. She also made a living at the charity stripe, knocking down seven of her 10 free-throw attempts. It was the third time this season that Van Lith has scored at least 25 points in a game. She previously reached that mark in the games against Iowa and Idaho State.

Hailey Van Lith also contributed in other departments, grabbing six rebounds, dishing out four assists, and recording one steal in 36 minutes of action. She entered the Big 12 contest averaging 17.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Here are Hailey Van Lith's stats from the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Hailey Van Lith 36 26 6 4 8-12 3-5 7-10 0-6 1 0 2 1

Sedona Prince provides offensive help to Hailey Van Lith in TCU's win over West Virginia

It wasn't just Hailey Van Lith who wreaked havoc against the West Virginia defense. Sedona Prince also dominated for TCU, scoring 20 points in 33 minutes. She shot 8-for-19 from the floor and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. Prince also showed her range, draining her lone 3-point attempt early in the third quarter.

TCU Horned Frogs center Sedona Prince (#13) in action during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats on February 16, 2025, at McKale Center. Photo: Getty

Prince, who had eight rebounds and two assists, was a disruptive force on the defensive end. She amassed a game-high seven blocks and one steal against West Virginia. Having entered the contest as the nation's fourth-leading shot blocker, the 24-year-old is averaging 3.1 swats per game.

Van Lith and Prince helped TCU build a commanding 39-20 lead at the break, combining for 24 points during the first half. The duo had already reached double figures before the start of the second half, scoring 14 and 10 points, respectively, in the first two quarters.

The Horned Frogs cruised to victory after that as they pulled into a tie with the 19th-ranked Baylor Bears atop the Big 12 standings. Both teams share similar 14-2 records in the conference heading into their final two games of the season. TCU and Baylor will face each other in Waco for their regular-season finale on Sunday.

